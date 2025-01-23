Sony Pictures Television’s 19 Entertainment Names Joey Arbagey as EVP of Music

Sony Pictures Television’s 19 Entertainment has named Joey Arbagey as its newest EVP of music.

Arbagey, who most recently spent a decade as an executive for Epic Records, will be tasked will spearheading the music business connected to 19 Entertainment-produced “American Idol,” which has launched the careers of stars like Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Phillip Phillips, among others.

In the role, Arbagey will over the music division, including 19 Recordings, 19 Publishing, and 19 Management, as well as the branch’s collaboration, including the distribution partnership with BMG. He will report to SPT nonfiction president, Eli Holzman, and EVP of production Rachel Dax.

Arbagey’s appointment comes just days after the company promoted Keith Le Goy to chairman of Sony Pictures Television, expanding the longtime executive’s oversight to include all of the studio’s domestic and international production.

“We are so glad to bring Joey aboard as we work to evolve our music division to address the needs of artists in the music industry of today,” Holzman and Dax said in a joint statement. “He is an outstanding executive with a strong track record across both the business and creative sides of the industry. His input will be invaluable as we continue to build the legacy of one of the most iconic institutions in music.”

Arbagey has been behind a handful of hit artists and songs, including records for Camila Cabello, Mariah Carey, John K and Eddie Benjamin, of which he oversaw the creative record-making process during his time as EVP of A&R for Epic

Records. Before that, he served as head of A&R for Antonio “LA” Reid, where he oversaw artists including Future, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Eli, Aaron, and Rachel, and the rest of the 19

Entertainment team, particularly at this moment,” Arbagey said in a statement. “They’ve built a music division with a roster that speaks for itself, and I look forward to working with them and our partners as we aim for even greater heights with our next chapter.”