‘The Righteous Gemstones’ to End With Season 4 at HBO

“The Righteous Gemstones” is closing shop in 2025.

The HBO comedy series created by and starring Danny McBride will end with Season 4 on HBO premiering in March, TheWrap has learned. The show was renewed for Season 4 in July 2023 ahead of the Season 3 finale.

“The Lord spoke to me and said it’s time to wrap this sucker up,” McBride said in a statement. “The story this season made the themes, ideas, and characters in ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ feel whole and complete. I have loved every second of working with this team for the past eight years, and there are some incredible payoffs, twists and turns in store over the course of this wild final season.”

“The Righteous Gemstones” follows the Gemstone family, a televangelist dynasty ruling over a megachurch. Patriarch Eli oversees the hilarious proceedings while siblings Jesse, Judy and Kelvin compete for who will take the throne of the religious empire while going through endless hijinks along the way.

The series stars McBride, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, Tony Cavalero, Cassidy Freeman, Gregory Alan Williams, Tim Baltz and John Goodman. Other cast members include, Skyler Gisondo, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, James DuMont, Jody Hill, Troy Anthony Hogan, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, Gavin Munn, Steve Zahn, Stephen Dorff, Shea Whigham, Kristen Johnston, Lukas Haas, Robert Oberst, Stephen Schneider, Iliza Shlesinger, Sturgill Simpson and Casey Wilson.

“The Righteous Gemstones” is created and written by McBride, who also created “Eastbound & Down” and “Vice Principals.” McBride, Jody Hill and David Gordon Green all serve as executive producers in addition to John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James. Jonathan Watson serves as co-executive producer. David Brightbill produces with Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson and Chris Pappas as consulting producers.