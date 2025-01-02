Every Renewed, Canceled or Ending TV Show in 2025

With every year comes difficult decisions for networks and streamers alike to either hold on to their series or let them go.

2025 is expected to see several beloved series coming to an end, including “Bel-Air,” “Billy the Kid” and “Power Book IV: Force,” among others. Netflix’s “The Upshaws” and “Heartbreak High” similarly have ends in sight, though it’s unknown exactly when that might be. Some of Netflix’s biggest and longest running shows are also coming to a close this year, including “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game” and “Big Mouth.”

For the full list of all of the TV shows that have been renewed, canceled or are expected to end in 2o25, see below. This list will be updated with renewals and cancellations as the year goes on.

“Bel-Air” (Peacock) – Ending

Peacock’s reimagining of the ’90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” was renewed for a fourth and final season in December, which, based on the show’s previous release cadence, could arrive sometime in 2025.

“Billy the Kid” (MGM+) – Ending

“Billy the Kid” will debut its third and final season in 2025 after being renewed in late 2024.

“Heartbreak High” (Netflix) – Ending

The YA series was renewed for a third and final season in May 2o24 by Netflix, which began production in November.

“Power Book IV: Force” (Starz) – Ending

The third and final season of the Joseph Sikora-led series is anticipated to arrive sometime in 2025. At the time of the announcement in June 2024, showrunner and EP Gary Lennon was already in the midst of developing another show within the “Power” universe.

“The Upshaws” (Netflix) – Ending

The comedy series starring Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes will come to an end with a 12-episode Part 7, which will follow Part 6’s debut in early 2025.

“Squid Game” (Netflix) – Ending

The mega-hit Korean series just debuted Season 2 for Christmas 2024 and it will make a quick return for a third and final season in 2025.

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) – Ending

Netflix’s supernatural sensation starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown will return for its long-awaited fifth and final season in 2025. No release date is set yet, but filming is already wrapped.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” (FOX) – Ending

The “9-1-1” spinoff will come to a close with Season 5, which began in September 2024 and airs its final episode early in 2025. The series finale is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 3.

“The Conners” (ABC) – Ending

The sitcom and “Roseanne” spinoff will end with Season 7, which will debut in March 2025 as a part of ABC’s midseason slate.

“Big Mouth” (Netflix) – Ending

Netflix’s longest-running comedy with end with Season 8, set to debut in 2025. Created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, “Big Mouth” first premiered in 2017 and was renewed for an eighth and final season in 2023.

“Andor” (Disney+) – Ending

The critically acclaimed “Star Wars” series and “Rogue One” prequel will end after its second season on Disney+, star Diego Luna has confirmed. Season 2 will span a period of four years across 12 episodes, leading up to the events of “Rogue One” and is set to premiere on April 22.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu) – Ending

Emmys favorite “The Handmaid’s Tale” was renewed for its sixth and final Season all the way back in September 2022 and will finally debut sometime in Spring 2025.

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix) – Ending

Netflix’s hit “Karate Kid” sequel series started airing its final season in July 2024, and will release the third and final batch of episodes on Feb. 13, 2025.

“Mo” (Netflix) – Ending

“Mo” Season 1 debuted all the way back in 2025, and Mo Amer’s series will return for a second and final season on Jan. 30, 2025.

“Bosch: Legacy” (Prime Video) – Ending

Amazon’s “Bosch” revival series will end with Season 3, announced to debut in March 2025. However, author Michael Connelly also confirmed in his announcement that a new show focused on Renée Ballard is on the way and “you haven’t seen the last of Harry Bosch.” The Ballard-centric series is set to debut in Fall 2025.