James Wan’s ‘Teacup’ Canceled After One Season at Peacock

James Wan’s horror thriller “Teacup” has been canceled by Peacock after one season.

The series, which comes from Wan’s Atomic Monster and showrunner Ian McCulloch (“Yellowstone,” “Deputy,” “Chicago Fire”) and is inspired by Robert McCammon’s New York Times best-selling novel Stinger, received a straight to series order back in 2022.

Peacock did not release viewership information for the series, though “Teacup” did not appear in Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming charts during its run.

“Teacup,” which follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive, stars Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Scott Speedman (“Grey’s Anatomy”), and Chaske Spencer (“The English”), with a supporting cast that includes Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre, Luciano Leroux.

In addition to Wan and McCammon, Michael Clear (“Archive 81,” “Swamp Thing”) and Rob Hackett (“Archive 81,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer”) executive produced for Atomic Monster. Other EPs on the series include Francisca X. Hu, Kevin Tancharoen and E.L. Katz (“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “Channel Zero”), who directs the first two episodes. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, serves as the producing studio.

While “Teacup” is canceled, Wan continues to work with Peacock on an untitled thriller series starring Simu Liu, Melissa Barrera and Brian d’Arcy James, which was greenlit back in February. TheWrap reported in August that Wan is also developing a new “Creature From the Black Lagoon” movie at Universal and is in early talks to direct the project.