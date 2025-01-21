‘Abbott Elementary’ Renewed for Season 5 at ABC

Class will be in session again for “Abbott Elementary.”

The Quinta Brunson-created and led sitcom has been renewed by ABC for a fifth season, the network announced Tuesday. “Abbott Elementary,” which is currently rolling out its fourth installment, will return for Season 5 during the 2025-26 broadcast season.

The news comes several weeks after “Abbott Elementary” aired its crossover episode with FX”s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” which scored a series high total audience of 8.05 million multiplatform viewers, excluding its 2024 post-Oscars episode.

Brunson stars in “Abbott Elementary” as Janine Teagues, alongside Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Throughout the show’s four seasons, “Abbott Elementary” has scored 24 Emmy nominations and four Emmy wins, including best supporting actress in a comedy series for Ralph in 2022 and best lead actress in a comedy series for Brunson in 2023.

Brunson executive produces “Abbott Elementary” alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, who EP through Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, as well as Randall Einhorn and Brian Rubenstein. The show is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Season 4, which sees Janine and Gregory as a “real, solid couple” for the first time, is gearing up for a “large, giant plot twist happening late in the season that is going to definitely be a shocker,” according to Halpern and Schumacker.

“I think we’ve set everything up for it, so I think when it happens, it’ll feel earned, I hope, and interesting,” Halpern said in an interview with TheWrap earlier this season. “It’s one of the things that we’ve done in terms of long-arc storytelling that I’m most excited for.”

New episodes of “Abbott Elementary” Season 4 premiere Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC, and are available to stream the next day on Hulu.