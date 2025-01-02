The 35 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2025

2024 felt like a rebuilding year for television, as contraction across Hollywood and delays from the historic Hollywood strikes wreaked havoc on programming schedules across the board. But we still got some standout series, including the return of “House of the Dragon,” Netflix’s surprise breakout “Baby Reindeer” and more.

But 2025 brings with it a more stable slate for all the biggest power players across streaming, broadcast and cable, one that aims to appeal to wider audiences and grapple with the new economic realities of the entertainment industry. TV lovers can expect big productions though, including long-anticipated returns for shows like Apple TV+’s “Severance,” HBO’s “The White Lotus” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “Wednesday.” Established IP will also get its fair share of spinoffs, including the “Game of Thrones” side quest “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” NBC’s “Suits LA” and Marvel’s anticipated “Daredevil: Born Again” quasi-revival on Disney+. And there’s also room for original stories, including Seth Rogen’s “The Studio” for Apple TV+, Ryan Murphy’s “All’s Fair,” starring Kim Kardashian, and Hulu’s “Paradise” — the latest collaboration between “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and star Sterling K. Brown. And that’s barely scratching the surface of the offerings to come.

Check out TheWrap’s picks for the most anticipated TV shows of 2025 below.

Roman Reigns and the WWE (TheWrap/Chris Smith/Getty Images) “WWE Raw” (Netflix) — Jan. 6 If 2024 was the year Netflix tested the waters of live streaming sporting events, it’s starting 2025 with a cannonball. The first week of the new year will see “WWE Raw” moving to the global streamer. The first match will take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., and will feature performers both from the Raw and SmackDown brands. On a sadder note, the match will also be the first part of John Cena’s farewell tour. Throughout the rest of the year, new episodes of Raw will premiere on Netflix weekly along with a new theme song from Travis Scott. Though Netflix’s Christmas Day NFL games and the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight gained a great deal of attention, it’s this deal that shows off just how invested Netflix is in the world of live sports. The 10-year media rights deal was reportedly worth $5 billion in total. It’s safe to say that Netflix is now officially in the ring. — Kayla Cobb

Drew Barrymore as the center square in “Hollywood Squares” (Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS) “Hollywood Squares” (CBS) — Jan. 9 The game show, which first premiered in 1965, will return this January. The 2024 version of “Hollywood Squares” will keep the vintage, ‘70s feel from the original series, while captivating new audiences. Drew Barrymore will claim the coveted center square, appearing alongside celebrity guests like Tyra Banks, Julie Bowen, Tiffany Haddish, Oliver Hudson, Pete Holmes, Jay Leno, RuPaul and Andrew Rannells, to name a few. This is the third reboot of “Hollywood Squares,” now hosted by “CBS Mornings” co-host and “The NFL Today” analyst Nate Burleson. — Tess Patton

Noah Wyle in “The Pitt.” (Warrick Page/Max) “The Pitt” (Max) — January 9 2025 begins with Noah Wyle’s return to the medical procedural genre, but don’t call this show the next “ER.” The Max series is described as a “realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.” The show signal’s Max’s new direction to offering procedural series that resemble dramas you’d typically see airing on a broadcast network. Scott Gemmill runs the 15-episode first season of the show from executive producer John Wells. The cast also includes Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez and Katherine LaNasa. Other recent adds include Shawn Hatosy, Mika Abdalla, Michael Hyatt, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Brandon Mendez Homer, Kristin Villanueva, Amielynn Abellera, Alexandra Metz, Krystel V. McNeil and Deepti Gupta. — Jose Alejandro Bastidas

“Severance” Season 2 (Photo Credit: Apple TV+) “Severance” Season 2 (Apple TV+) — Jan. 17 It feels like it’s been several lifetimes since the first season of “Severance” hit Apple TV+ and blew up. Finally, the time to clock back in at Lumon is upon us. The long-awaited second season of “Severance” returns us to the office with Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), Irving (John Turturro) and Dylan (Zach Cherry) dealing with their day-to-day Lumon worklives while also feeling the fallout from messing with the severance barrier that keeps their outside lives separate from their work lives. Joining the cast for the secretive second season is Alia Shawkat, who is among a group of new coworkers Mark is assigned to after the company separates him from his friends. — Jacob Bryant

Gabriel Basso in “The Night Agent” (Photo Credit: Christopher Saunders/Netflix) “The Night Agent” Season 2 (Netflix) — Jan. 23 The second season of Netflix’s crime espionage hit returns at the top of 2025. After spending most of Season 1 watching Peter Sunderland (Gabriel Basso) climb the FBI ranks from lowly grunt to a night agent while he worked to save the president, the second season puts him fully in the night agent world. Peter immerses in the secretive organization Night Action and its dangerous missions. The second season also adds a slew of new faces including Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon, Michael Malarkey, Keon Alexander, Brittany Snow, Teddy Sears, Navid Negahban and Rob Heaps. — JB

Sterling K. Brown in first look of the Hulu original series “Paradise” (Credit: Hulu) “Paradise” (Hulu) — Jan. 28 Craving escapist political dramas as we usher in a new administration? “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman teams up with Sterling K. Brown once again for this Hulu drama. Brown plays the head of security for the President of the United States (James Marsden). When the president is found dead, an investigation ensues, landing the security head in sticky territory. Emmy Award-winner Julianne Nicholson stars alongside Brown and Marsden in the new series, playing a political power broker. Other prominent cast members include Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV. — TP

“Solo Leveling ReAwakening-” Season 2 (Courtesy of Crunchyroll) “Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise from the Shadow” (Crunchyroll) — January The journey of Sung Jinwoo, the weakest E-ranked member of a guild of powerful hunters who are tasked with fighting off monsters around the globe, continues with its next installment to the anime series, “Solo Leveling: Arise From the Shadow.” For now, there are no core details about the second chapter, but it will likely pick up where last season left off. Season 1 director Shunsuke Nakashige has jumped back in the saddle to lead direction once again, and will likely bring new allies and global threats into the fold as Sung Jinwoo continues to level up and discover the hidden secrets of his powers that he obtained from the System. — Raquel “Rocky” Harris

Carrie Coon in “The White Lotus” (HBO) “The White Lotus” Season 3 (HBO) — Feb. 16 Mike White’s beloved anthology series is finally back with a new mysterious season, this time set in the luxury hotel chain’s majestic Thailand. While details on the plot are being kept under wraps, White previously teased Season 3 would be a “satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.” Fans can also expect to see a familiar face in Natasha Rothwell, who reprises her role as Belinda from Season 1. The all-star also includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Walton Goggins, Dom Hetrakul, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood. — Loree Seitz

Alan Ritchson in “Reacher.” (Prime Video) “Reacher” Season 3 (Prime Video) — Feb. 20 “Reacher” is, finally, back. Season 2 of the Prime Video series, adapted from the series of novels by British author Lee Child and previously adapted into two movies starring Tom Cruise as the title character, premiered back in Christmas 2023. We’ve had to wait a long time to open our presents. But here we are. This new season of “Reacher,” which is slyly one of the greatest, most wickedly plotted shows on television, is based on Child’s 2003 novel “Persuader.” In the book at least, Reacher (Alan Ritchson, national treasure and mountain of a man) finds himself wrapped up in an op with the DEA which, of course, leads to much deeper mysteries. The brief teaser trailer showed Reacher’s erstwhile confidant Neagley (Maria Sten), who is getting her own spinoff show in the not-too-distant future, and Reacher going up against somebody he describes in the clip as “twice his size” (that’d be Dutch bodybuilder Olivier Richters). Few series currently streaming are as viscerally, dependably thrilling as “Reacher.” We have no doubt that season 3 will be just as entertaining. And don’t worry — season 4 has already been given the go-ahead. Hopefully they can shorten the break this time. — Drew Taylor

Robert De Niro in “Zero Day.” (Jojo Whilden/Netflix) “Zero Day” (Netflix) — Feb. 20 Robert De Niro is set to take on his first TV role ever in 2025 in Netflix’s “Zero Day,” a limited series created by Eric Newman and Noan Oppenheim premiering Feb. 20. The actor, who is best known for his work in films including “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” “The Godfather: Part II” and “Goodfellas,” will portray George Mullen, a highly respected former United States president who is tapped to lead an investigation into a nationwide cyberattack while battling his own personal demons. Joining De Niro in the political thriller will be Angela Bassett, Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, McKinley Belcher III, Gaby Hoffman, Clark Gregg and Mark Ivanir. — Lucas Manfredi

Harrison Ford as and Helen Mirren Dutton in season 2 of “1923.” (Photo Credit: Lo Smith/Paramount+) “1923” Season 2 (Paramount+) — Feb. 23 “Yellowstone” might be over (or is it?) but the story of the Dutton family continues. “1923” returns for its second (and final) season. The finale of the first season streamed way back in Feb. 2023. Of course, since then the two strikes and the ever-expanding television empire of creator Taylor Sheridan has managed to slow things down. When we last left the “Yellowstone” prequel, the Dutton family ranch (led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren) was under attack from Timothy Dalton’s slippery industrialist, with the family’s chosen son (Brandon Sklenar) facing adversity as he attempted to travel from Africa to Montana. Will the family finally band together to fight for what they believe in? And what about the gripping, occasionally hard-to-watch subplot following young Native American woman Teonna (Aminah Nieves)? While this will be the swansong for “1923,” fret not, there is at least one more spinoff planned (“1944”) which was announced back in 2023. Proof that you can’t keep a good Dutton down. — DT

Josh McDermitt and Stephen Amell in “Suits: L.A.” (Jordin Althaus/NBC) “Suits LA” (NBC) — Feb. 23 2023 was the year of “Suits,” as the classic USA legal drama found monster success in its streaming return on Netflix. In 2025, NBC will aim for lightning to strike twice with a Los Angeles-set spinoff within the same universe of lawyers, martinis and good style. “Arrow” alum Stephen Amell leads the cast of this West Coast iteration as Ted Black, an attorney for some of the biggest clients in the city. We already know Gabriel Macht will reprise the role of Harvey Specter as a recurring player in Season 1, but we’ll have to wait a couple more months to see if series creator Aaron Korsh can recapture the sexy and smart tone that kept fans tuned when it first premiered on USA, as well as during its streaming rebirth. — JAB

Charlie Cox as Daredevil. (Marvel Studios) “Daredevil: Born Again” (Disney+) — March 4 At long last, Charlie Cox is back in the horns and leading his own series as Matt Murdock, Marvel’s resident pugilist lawyer, aka Daredevil. It’s been six years since the Netflix series wrapped with its third and best season. Now, the gang is getting back together: Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye and, of course, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, who’s clobbered his way up the political ladder for the new series. Cox and D’Onofrio are clearly still passionate about the characters they poured themselves into for years, and pushed for a return that was more in line with their beloved Netflix series after a more broad approach was initially planned. It’ll be a heck of a feat if they can pull it off, especially considering the massive changes in the MCU and superhero storytelling overall since the original show went off the air — and a moment of celebration for fans of the original series that was cancelled without fanfare despite its evident popularity and acclaim. — Haleigh Foutch

“The Wheel of Time” (Credit: Prime Video) “The Wheel of Time” Season 3 (Prime Video) Prime Video has two major fantasy adaptations under their banner and after “Lord of the Rings” had its time in the sun in 2024, it’s “The Wheel of Time’s” turn in 2025. The series follows Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) as he discovers he’s the Dragon Reborn — a figure of legend who is destined to either save the world or destroy it. Excitement for Season 3 is particularly high because while the first two seasons focused on adapting the first three books in the 14-book epic, the upcoming one is focused mostly on telling the story from book 4 — “The Shadow Rising” — considered by many to be the best of the entire series. The show also stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Madeleine Madden, Zoë Robins, Marcus Rutherford and Dónal Finn. — JB

Uzo Aduba and Randall Park in “The Residence.” (Erin Simkin/Netflix) “The Residence” (Netflix) — March 20 Audiences love an intriguing whodunnit, and Netflix is entrusting their next foray into the genre to megaproducer Shonda Rhimes. Created by Shondaland veteran Paul William Davies (“Scandal, “For the People”), “The Residence” is set in the sprawling world of one of the world’s most famous mansions — the White House. After a murder disrupts proceedings at the busy address, world-famous detective Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba) jumps into the case with her sharp eye for human behavior, and love of bird watching, helping crack the mystery afoot. FBI special agent Edwin Park (Randall Park) also joins the proceedings, making for a reluctant but effective duo to solve this intricate, and at times hilarious, mystery. — JAB

Seth Rogen in “The Studio” (Apple) “The Studio” (Apple TV+) — March 26 Seth Rogen created, directed and starred in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series “The Studio.” It follows a recently appointed head of a legacy Hollywood studio (Rogen), attempting to manage a successful company and preserve the art of filmmaking at the same time. Rogen and Evan Goldberg co-wrote, directed and executive produced the Apple TV+ comedy, which marks their first joint directorial project in five years. The half-hour series also stars Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O’Hara. This marks Rogen’s second collaboration with Apple Studios, following the recently renewed Apple Original comedy “Platonic.” — TP

Diego Luna in “Andor” (Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+) “Andor” Season 2 (Disney+) — April 22 If there was one Star Wars crown jewel on the Disney+ crown it would absolutely be “Andor.” The grittier Diego Luna-led series spent Season 1 chronicling Cassian Andor’s first year being a part of the larger rebellion against the Empire. Season 2 — and unfortunately the final season — will speed up the process with each three-episode arc of the 12 episode season representing another year in Cassian’s journey. The series’ sharp writing made it stand out against a lot of the other Star Wars shows on offer and with a cast like Stellan Skarsgård, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough and Genevieve O’Reilly, it will be hard for other Disney+ shows to compete. If all of that wasn’t enough, Season 2 will also feature fan-favorite droid K2SO — played by Alan Tudyk — and his meeting with Cassian. — JB

Pedro Pascal in “The Last of Us” Season 2 (HBO) “The Last of Us” Season 2 (HBO) — Spring 2025 The emotional journey of Joel and Ellie continues this spring when “The Last of Us” returns to HBO for its highly-anticipated second season. The new installment, which will be based on the events of the Naughty Dog video game’s 2020 sequel “The Last of Us: Part II,” follows the pair as they’ve settled down in Jackson, Wyo. — five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States. But Joel and Ellie’s collective past ultimately catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind. In addition to Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey returning as Joel and Ellie, respectively, Gabriel Luna is back as Joel’s brother Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Tommy’s wife Maria. New cast members portraying characters from the 2020 sequel include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen and Danny Ramirez as Manny. Jeffrey Wright also reprises his role from the video game as Isaac, while Catherine O’Hara guest stars in an undisclosed role. — LM

Marvel Studios “Ironheart” (Disney+) — June 24 Ironheart first appeared in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) returns as the latest genius on the MCU block. The genius teen inventor shows up on the scene focused on creating a new armor suit that rivals — and then excels beyond — the ones Tony Stark made before his death fighting Thanos. The series has had a long road to release but Summer 2025 will finally expand on the latest tech wiz’s story. “Ironheart” also includes Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, and Lyric Ross in the cast. — JB

Peter Claffley in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” (Steffan Hill/HBO) “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (HBO) — Summer 2025 HBO may never go a year again without releasing a show set in Westeros. Rather than continue the prequel story in “House of the Dragon” in 2025, we’re instead being treated to a 6-episode series chronicling the adventures and misadventures of folk hero Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg. The latest saga adapts a collection of novellas from “Game of Thrones” scribe George R.R. Martin. Much of the show’s still being kept under wraps other than the first season adapting “The Hedge Knight” story, but Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell play the two leads. The first season will take place roughly 90 years before the events in “Game of Thrones.” — JB

Image from “Alien: Earth” (Photo Credit: FX) “Alien: Earth” (FX) — Summer 2025 Over 10 years ago, Noah Hawley did the unthinkable and took a beloved cinematic classic and transformed it into a respectful, innovative and daring TV adaptation. Now the “Fargo” writer and director is poised to do the same thing with Ridley Scott’s 1979 masterpiece, “Alien.” Set two years after the events of the Sigourney Weaver horror classic, “Alien: Earth” follows a young woman and a ragtag group of soldiers who come in contact with a mysterious space vessel on Earth. What they choose to do — or not do — with their discovery will forever change the fate of the world. The upcoming FX series stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis and Adarsh Gourav. — KC

Lucy Freyer, Owen Thiele, Malik Elassal, Jack Innanen and Amita Rao in “Adults.” (FX) “Adults” (FX) — 2025 FX will introduce a new friend group into its comedy sphere in 2025, this time focusing on a group of twenty-something works in progress living in New York City. Starring Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele, the eight-episode series follows as the roommates tackle the anxieties and challenges of becoming a grownup — to varying degrees of success. Given FX has given us hits like “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “You’re the Worst,” we’re ready to see how this group of characters created by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw will bring the laughs this year. — JAB

Kim Kardashian. (Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images) “All’s Fair” (Hulu) — 2025 Love her or not, it’s hard to deny that Kim Kardashian was the highlight of “American Horror Story: Delicate,” the latest installment of Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology series. So it’s no surprise that the TV powerhouse created a brand new series with Kardashian in the lead role, and a whole lot of A-list talent along for the ride. “All’s Fair” is being described as a legal drama set in the world of divorce law, with Kardashian playing the owner of an all-female firm specializing in the tense field. Not much else is known about the plot, but the cast is stacked with big names including Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts and more. You best believe we’ll be tuning in. — JAB

Nicholas Denton (Credit: AMC Networks) “Anne Rice’s Talamasca” (AMC and AMC+) — 2025 AMC continues to build out their Anne Rice universe in 2025 with “Talamasca,” the new offshoot series from “The Blind Side” filmmaker John Lee Hancock and “Castle Rock” producer Mark Lafferty, starring William Fitchner and Nicholas Denton. The eponymous secret society that monitors, tracks, studies and sometimes exploits the paranormal happenings, the Talamasca has tendrils throughout Rice’s universe and, appropriately, has already featured in “Interview With the Vampire” and “The Mayfair Witches” before becoming the focus of their own series. “Interview With the Vampire” is a marvel and among the best TV series of the moment, so if AMC continues to strive toward that quality with each Anne Rice adaptation, then each new series is worth anticipating. — HF

Jaz Sinclair and Lizze Broadway in “Gen V.” (Brooke Palmer/Prime Video) “Gen V” Season 2 (Prime Video) — 2025 “Gen V” injected fans with … no, not Compound V — just a good dose of just as much gore, action and nail-biting twists and turns as its predecessor “The Boys.” The college-set spinoff series helps connect storylines and characters from the Vought-managed Godolkin University — where scientists have crafted a Supe-killing virus — to the drama going down within The Seven. In between “The Boys,” “Gen V” introduced audiences to a new story in which fans meet the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V. Studying at Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, all the students are competing to earn the top ranking and boost their chances of post-grad success. Their hope with attending God U is that they’ll eventually be selected into The Seven. The cast is younger and unhinged in their unique ways, which gives audiences a new adventure to fly into. — RH

Pennywise. (Warner Bros.) “It: Welcome to Derry” (HBO) — 2025 TV shows based on movies are risky in the era of streaming TV. Sometimes networks strike creative gold with a “Fargo” or “12 Monkeys” or “What We Do in the Shadows,” and usually, those series are kind of doing their own thing. It’s rare to get something like a “Cobra Kai” or “The Mandalorian” that hits a sweet spot inside the ongoing storyline. But hey, HBO just pulled it off in a big way with “The Penguin,” and now we get to see if they can do it with “It: Welcome to Derry.” A prequel to “It” and “It Chapter Two,” developed by the filmmakers, Andy and Barbara Muschietti, “Welcome to Derry” also heralds the return of Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise alongside an otherwise new cast that includes Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige and James Remar. There’s plenty left to explore from Stephen King’s novel when it comes to the the mythology of It and the history of Derry, and the Muschiettis have spent nearly a decade now soaking up that lore and creating in that space. — HF

Elisabeth Moss in “The Handmaid’s Tale.” (Hulu) “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 6 (Hulu) — 2025 Can “The Handmaid’s Tale” stick the landing? The series kicked off in 2017 and we all hoped it wouldn’t prove too prophetic. Meanwhile, women’s reproductive rights have slipped away a little bit more every year since, making the wrenching, traumatic series a little less entertaining with each passing season, even as it maintains an impressive level of quality. Season 5 broke interesting new ground with role reversals for June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), but lost some momentum with the strike-delayed final season. All the same, it’s been a long time coming and it will be fascinating to watch how this particular series comes to a close in the era of Trump 2.0. — HF

Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane, Nathan Lee Graham and Linda Lavin. (Credit: Disney/Chris Haston) “Mid-Century Modern” (Hulu) — 2025 Hulu’s foray into the multicam sitcom genre hopes to capture the magic of “Golden Girls,” with a gay twist. Created by “Will & Grace” creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, the show stars Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham and the late Linda Lavin (who died in December with three episodes left to film) — centering on three gay best friends of a certain age who, after an unexpected loss, decide to spend their golden years together in Palm Springs, where the wealthiest of the group lives with his mother. Get ready for laughter, plastic surgery jokes and a lot of heart when this celebration of friendship comes to Hulu. — JAB

Justina Machado (Photographed by Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock for TheWrap) “Pulse” (Netflix) — 2025 Netflix’s first all-out original medical procedural will make its debut in 2025 — proving streaming platforms want to replicate the magic of a broadcast drama for their massive audiences. The show follows the staff of Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center as they navigate medical emergencies as “young ER doc Dani Simms is unexpectedly promoted to Chief Resident amidst the fallout of her own provocative romantic relationship,” according to the show’s logline. Justina Machado (“One Day At a Time”) plays Natalie Cruz, “a brilliant and politically-savvy doctor, who oversees both administration and medicine in her role as the chair of surgery and emergency medicine.” Zoe Robyn created the series and will run it alongside Carlton Cuse, so all the ingredients are there for a fun medical romp. — JAB

“Lee Byung-hun” as Front Man in “Squid Game.” (No Ju-han/Netflix) “Squid Game” Season 3 (Netflix) — 2025 There’s good news and bad news when it comes to the darkest children’s game on TV. The good? You won’t have to wait three years for another season of “Squid Game.” The bad? Season 3 will be the end of the hit Netflix series. Filmed at the same time as Season 2, this upcoming installment is expected to pick up right after the events of Season 2 and continue to follow Gi-Hun’s (Lee Jung-jae) quest to bring down this murderous horror show. Little is known about this upcoming season. However, based on how Season 2 ended, it’s safe to say that Lee Byung-hun and Wi Ha-joon will be back. — KC

The cast of “Stranger Things” Season 5. (Credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix) “Stranger Things” Season 5 (Netflix) — 2025 Almost a decade after the first season, “Stranger Things” will come to an end in 2025 — in what will undoubtedly be an unforgettable final season. Not much is known about what’s coming for the group of friends led by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), but series creators The Duffer Brothers teased that the last remaining unanswered questions about the Upside Down will be revealed in these final chapters. They also shared episode titles earlier in 2024, which can provide clues for what’s ahead. Let’s hope the show can meet the monster expectations for these concluding chapters. — TP

Mark Ruffalo at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon (Getty Images) “Task” (HBO) — 2025 “Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Ingelsby returns to HBO with a new crime limited series, this time led by Mark Ruffalo. Set in the working class suburbs outside of Philadelphia, an FBI agent leads a task force investigating a string of drug-house robberies led by an unsuspecting family man, played by Tom Pelphrey. By knowing the culprit from the start, the show becomes more of an examination into the characters at the center of the crimes. If it’s anything like “Mare,” we can rest assured audiences will be obsessed with this criminal saga. — JAB

“The Terror” Season 1 (Photo Credit: AMC Network) “The Terror” Season 3 (AMC and AMC+) — 2025 AMC has remained one of the most reliable destinations for horror television since they helped launch the 2000s TV genre boom with “The Walking Dead.” The first season of “The Terror” was one of their finest creations yet. The second season couldn’t live up to that mile-high benchmark, but the third installment has all the right pieces lining up to be something real special again. Dan Stevens will star as a man who, “through a combination of bad luck and a bad temper” winds up wrongfully committed to a hellish psychiatric institute. Inspired by Victor LaValle’s 2013 novel “The Devil in Silver,” the series has LaValle on board as writer and producer alongside Christopher Cantwell (who already worked on two exceptional AMC series, “Halt and Catch Fire” and “Lodge 49”). Karyn Kusama (“Jennifer’s Body,” “The Invitation”) is on board to EP and direct two episodes and the cast is full of heavy-hitter character actors, including Judith Light, Stephen Root, Marin Ireland and John Benjamin Hickey. When the network behind the best horror series on TV right now (“Interview With the Vampire,” obviously) dedicates that many creative resources into a new project, what’s not to get excited about? – HF

Jenna Ortega in “Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix) “Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix) — 2025 Strike delays — combined with Jenna Ortega’s busy schedule as a rising star in Hollywood — explains why it’ll be more than two years and counting before Netflix unveils the next season of its hit Addams Family spinoff series “Wednesday.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, but exciting cast additions for the new installments include Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamo. Last but not least, Lady Gaga is set to guest star in a top-secret role, a nice Easter egg after TikTok made her song “Bloody Mary” go viral pairing it up with a dance from the show. — JAB