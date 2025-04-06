What Time Is the ‘White Lotus’ Finale Streaming on Max?

Pencils down. No more guessing who dies. It’s “White Lotus” finale o’clock.

“The White Lotus” Season 3 comes to an end Sunday night with a supersized 90-minute episode, which is good considering plenty of questions remain for creator/writer/director Mike White to answer in this final episode: Who gets shot? Who’s doing the shooting? Will Walton Goggins’ Rick Hatchett find his father’s killer or has he accidentally stumbled upon his father? Will the Ratliffs finally run out of Lorazepam?

One of the biggest questions for many, however, may just be what time is “The White Lotus” Season 3 finale on Max?

The episode, titled “Amor Fati,” airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, but those on the West Coast don’t have to wait to see how it all ends. “The White Lotus” Season 3 finale starts streaming on Max at 6 p.m. PT.

What awaits the characters is under wraps, but cast member Carrie Coon — who plays Laurie — told TheWrap that her character’s arc is one of hitting rock bottom.

“In AA and Al-Anon, we talk about rock bottom, how high is your bottom?” Coon said. “And this trip, where she’s constantly comparing herself, living in that ‘comparing mind’—a Buddhist concept we have to uproot because it’s just pain and suffering—this is her rock bottom. A dark night of the soul. But also, you know, a mixed bag.”

Sarah Catherine Hook, meanwhile, explained Piper’s quest to live in a monastery for a year.

“I do think it’s out of fear,” she told TheWrap. “She doesn’t want to end up like her parents. She doesn’t want to end up in that world. I think she has a shame around it, and I do think plays a major part as to why she pursues this journey for herself.”

Tune in Sunday night to see how it all ends.