‘Frasier’ Reboot Canceled at Paramount+ After 2 Seasons

The Paramount+ reboot of “Frasier” has been canceled after two seasons. The CBS Studios series, which brought back Kelsey Grammer as the title character, will be shopped to other platforms.

The revival co-starred Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salguiero and Anders Keith. Peri Gilpin, who payed Roz on the original series, was a recurring guest in Season 2.

“We didn’t want to do too many returning characters from the original series, because we wanted to make sure that it would stand on its own. We wanted to get some solid stories under our belt before trying a full-on farce in the classic ‘Frasier’ tradition,” co-showrunners Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris told TheWrap in September.

Season 2 also saw Dr. Frasier Crane return to KACL and featured guest appearances from many of the original NBC sitcom’s cast members — including Dan Butler as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe, Edward Hibbert as Gil Chesterton and Harriet Sansom Harris as Frasier’s agent Bebe Glazer.

Former “Everybody Loves Raymond” star Patricia Heaton also appeared as a love interest for Grammer’s character in Season 2.

The Emmy-winning first series, which ran on NBC from 1993 to 2004, is also streaming on Paramount+. It co-starred David Hyde Pierce, John Mahoney and Jane Leeves, with Bebe Neuwirth in a recurring role as Frasier’s first wife, Lilith.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the new series are also on Paramount+. The final episode of Season 2 premiered on Nov. 14.

Grammer won four Emmys in the original run and the series won 37 Emmys overall.

The actor has a supporting role in Julia Stiles’ feature directorial debut, “Wish You Were Here,” which opened on Friday.