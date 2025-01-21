‘High Potential’ Scores Season 2 Renewal at ABC 

Kaitlin Olson will return to screens as Morgan in a second season of “High Potential.”

ABC has granted a Season 2 renewal to “High Potential” for the 2025-26 broadcast season, the network announced Tuesday. The news comes on the heels of the network renewing “Abbott Elementary” for a fifth season.

In “High Potential,” Olson, who can also be seen in Max’s “Hacks” and FXX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” stars as Morgan, a single mom with a unique knack for solving crimes. When her talent is noticed by the LAPD during a janitorial shift, Morgan is asked to join the force as a consultant where solving crimes becomes her everyday gig.

After “High Potential” left on a tense fall finale, the show’s winter return on Jan. 7 became the show’s highest-rated episode ever among both total viewers and in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven-day multiplatform viewing figures, and also ranks as ABC’s biggest total audience for a drama in over four years.

“High Potential” currently ranks as the most-streamed entertainment show when it comes to total viewers, with its Sept. 17 series premiere reaching nearly 30 million viewers across all platforms.

In addition to Olson, “High Potential” stars Daniel Sunjata as Detective Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Osman, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot and Judy Reyes as Selena.

Olson also serves as a producer for “High Potential,” which is produced by 20th Television. Creator Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg executive produce via Goddard Textiles alongside Todd Harthan, who also serves as showrunner.

“High Potential” premieres Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET ABC, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.