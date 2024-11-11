ABC Sets Winter Premiere Dates for ‘The Rookie’ Season 7, ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Reboot

ABC locked in its midseason schedule, including the Winter premieres of freshman comedy series “Shifting Gears” and the reboot of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” and the returns of shows like “The Rookie,” “Will Trent,” “Abbott Elementary” and “The Bachelor.”

“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” will return Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with the new iteration hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin and produced by “Hello Sunshine.” It will be followed by the exclusive broadcast premiere of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” will return Jan. 5 at 7 p.m., followed by “The Wonderful World of Disney” at 8 p.m..

“Will Trent” Season 3 returns Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the midseason return of “High Potential” at 9 p.m. and the Season 7 premiere of “The Rookie” at 10 p.m.

On Jan. 8, Tim Allen and Kat Dennings’ “Shifting Gears” will premiere at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the highly anticipated “Abbott Elementary” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” crossover episode, which will kick off its midseason return at 8:30 pm ET, the Season 3 premiere at “Celebrity Jeopardy!” hosted by Ken Jennings at 9 p.m. ET and the midseason return of “What Would You Do?” at 10 p.m. ET.

On Jan. 17, “Shark Tank” will make its midseason return. NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC will return on select Saturdays starting Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET, leading into the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game at 8:30 p.m. ET.

On Jan. 27, Grant Ellis’ journey on “The Bachelor” Season 29 kicks off with a tw0-hour premiere at 8 p.m. It will be followed by the exclusive broadcast debut of the first season of Hulu-s most-watched unscripted season premiere this year, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

Kenneth Choi and Aisha Hinds on “9-1-1” (Photo Credit: ABC)

ABC News’ “Scamanda” will make its premiere on Jan. 30, followed by the broadcast premiere of Hulu’s “Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini.”

On March 6, “9-1-1” will make its midseason return at 8 p.m., followed by the midseason returns of “Doctor Odyssey and “Grey’s Anatomy” at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively.

“American Idol” Season 8 will return on March 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with Carrie Underwood joining Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest a remarkable 20 years after she claimed the title. The competition series will be followed by “The $100,000 Pyramid” at 1o p.m., which has been renewed for Season 8.

The final season of “The Conners” will return in March 2025, with “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” and “Press Your Luck” also set to return later in the new year. Premiere dates for those will be announced at a later date.