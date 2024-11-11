‘High Potential’ Premiere Draws Over 20 Million Viewers in Delayed Viewing | Exclusive

Ratings

The Kaitlin Olson-led series saw a 468% uptick in viewership after 35 days across ABC, Hulu, Disney+ and other platforms

High-Potential
Kaitlin Olson in "High Potential" (Disney/David Bukach)

The series premiere of “High Potential” has reached over 20 million viewers in over a month from its debut, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

After 35 days of viewing, “High Potential” Episode 1 scored 20.38 million viewers across ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and other digital platforms, according to Nielsen live-plus-35-day figures. That’s up whopping 468% from the premiere episode’s initial live-plus-same-day viewership of 3.59 million, when the Kaitlin Olson-led series debuted Sept. 17 on ABC.

Ratings for the premiere episode also saw a 12-fold increase compared to the live-plus-same-day rating of 0.35 in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49, with over a month of multiplatform viewing scoring a 4.17 rating.

Kaitlin-Olson
Viewership for the series premiere went up to 7.32 million after three days of multiplatform viewing, which was quickly outpaced by Episode 3 of “High Potential,” which scored 8.74 million viewers in its first three days of viewing across ABC, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

When excluding encores, the “High Potential” premiere brought in 13.96 million total viewers and scored a 3.67 rating in the 18-49 demo across platforms, ranking as the highest-rated ABC series premiere in almost four years since fall 2020.

On Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, the series debut of “High Potential” stands as ABC’s most-watched series premiere on streaming platforms based on views, which Disney defines as total stream time divided by runtime, after 35 days of viewing.

In “High Potential,” which is based on French series “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI),” Olson stars as Morgan, a “single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata),” according to the official logline.

In Tuesday’s upcoming fall finale, Morgan agrees to show Ava around the LAPD, but things take a dangerous turn when the precinct is held hostage by the friends of a recently convicted man. The fall finale airs Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Episodes 1-6 of “High Potential” are now streaming on Hulu. Its fall finale airs Tuesday, Nov. 12 on ABC.

High-Potential
