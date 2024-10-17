‘High Potential’ Audience Grows 19% With 8.7 Million Viewers for Episode 3 | Exclusive

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“High Potential” has grown its audience by 19% in its third week on ABC, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Episode 3 of the Kaitlin Olson-led procedural scored 8.74 million viewers in its first three days of viewing across ABC, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day viewing figures. That’s up from the live-plus-three-day multiplatform for the series premiere, which scored 7.32 million viewers.

The third episode, which aired on Oct. 8, also posted a 17% increase in ratings, with the series premiere scoring a 1.33 live-plus-three-day rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49 while Episode 3 brought in a 1.56 rating.

On ABC alone, the third episode of “High Potential” brought in 6.10 million total viewers after three days of viewing, hitting a series high viewership and outpacing the night’s other primetime programming, including NBC’s “The Voice,” which scored 5.84 million viewers.

“High Potential” saw the largest audience growth from its series premiere to its second week in over 16 years, since September 2008. After setting that record with Episode 2, “High Potential” became the second new broadcast drama to grow in viewership for two consecutive weeks after its premiere since Fox’s “Empire.”

Based on French series “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI),” “High Potential” stars Olson as Morgan, a “single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata),” according to the official logline.

In addition to Olson and Sunjata, the series stars Judy Reyes as Selena, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava and Matthew Lamb as Elliot.

Drew Goddard wrote “High Potential” and serves as an EP alongside Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson also serving as producer.

New episodes of “High Potential” premiere on Tuesdays at 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET. Episodes 1-4 are now streaming on Hulu.