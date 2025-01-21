‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix With Neve Campbell Back as Series Regular

“The Lincoln Lawyer” is keeping its retainer at Netflix. The legal drama based on the book series from Michael Connelly has been renewed for Season 4 at the streamer.

Neve Campbell, who stars as Maggie McPherson, will return as a series regular for Season 4 after only appearing in two episodes last season. The new season will consist of 10 episodes and will be based on “The Law of Innocence,” the sixth book in the Connelly series. Production begins in February in Los Angeles.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” has been a certified hit for Netflix from the start. Season 1 spent 12 weeks in the Netflix Global Top 10, reaching the Top 10 in 90 countries. Season 2 also climbed the Netflix Global Top 10 securing 40 million views and reaching the Top 10 in 81 countries. Season 3 boasted a spot in the Netflix Global Top 10 for six consecutive weeks.

Season 3 also debuted with impressive numbers on the Nielsen charts, garnering 1.6 billion minutes viewed on Nielsen’s Top Streaming list for the week that spanned Oct. 14 to 20. According to Nielsen, the audience for “The Lincoln Lawyer” tends to be a bit older than the typical streaming audience, as 61% falls into the 50 years and over age range. However, Nielsen described its viewing profile as “quite balanced,” composed of 17% Hispanic viewers (vs. 19% overall), 14% Black (vs. 14%), 6% Asian (vs. 7%) and 61% white viewers (vs. 61%).

Created for television by David E. Kelley and developed by Ted Humphrey, “The Lincoln Lawyer” stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, alongside Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), and Angus Sampson (Cisco). Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez serve as showrunners. Executive producers include Kelley, Humphrey, Connelly, Rodriguez, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Nugent Jamieson, Matthew J. Lieberman and Gladys Rodriguez. A+E Studios is the studio.

The first three seasons of “The Lincoln Lawyer” are now streaming on Netflix.