“Big Mouth” will end with its eight and final season set for release in 2025, making history as Netflix’s longest-running scripted series to date. Series cretor and starNick Kroll took the stage to talk about his animated comedy’s legacy as part of the Next on Netflix: Animation presentation Thursday.

“I think about where when we started, ‘BoJack’ had come out and we were in the next little round of animation at a time when Netflix itself was just beginning to do original programming. And we had unbelievable freedom to create exactly the show we wanted to make,” Kroll said. “Netflix took a real flyer on how crazy it was to be like, ‘We’re going to make a show about kids masturbating. Does that sound good?’ And they were like, ‘That sounds great. Do whatever you want.’ And they really gave us the freedom to do that.”

Created by Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, “Big Mouth” first premiered in 2017. The animated comedy was renewed for an eighth and final season in April 2023 and will end its run as the longest-running scripted series in the history of Netflix, not accounting for children’s and family programming. Kroll noted that he is “incredibly, really proud” of his show.

“This is a show that’s about me and Andrew’s childhood. I hold it very close to my heart and the last table read we had was a few months ago. We brought all of our actors together and cast, and we really tried to make a real beautiful event out of it. It was incredibly emotional,” Kroll said. “The season that comes is the final season. The kids are in high school. I don’t want to spoil it, but just insane things happen and I think we’ve tried to really do a service to how to wrap up for these kids, even though their lives will go on.”

The raunchy animated comedy dives into the often-hairy world of puberty as it follows a group of boys and girls in middle school. The emotional terrors they face in their growing bodies are anthropomorphized into an assortment of creatures such as Hormone Monsters, Shame Wizards, Depression Kitties and Anxiety Mosquitos.

The comedy stars Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph and Jordan Peele just to name a few members of its star-studded cast.

“Big Mouth” spawned a short-lived spin-off series, “Human Resources,” which ran for two seasons. The workplace comedy, which focused on the day-to-day lives of the bizarre creatures in this world, premiered in 2022 and concluded in June of 2023.