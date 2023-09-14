‘Big Mouth’ Adds Megan Thee Stallion as New Hormone Monstress, Drops October Premiere Date (Video)

“Big Mouth” is embracing its savage side with the announcement that Grammy-winning Megan Thee Stallion will guest star in Season 7. The penultimate season of the Netflix animated comedy is set to premiere October 20.

Based on this first teaser, the rapper will be playing a Hormone Monstress named — you guessed it — Megan Thee Stallion. That’s right, the “Body” singer is playing herself. True to the rapper’s brand, there’s a lot of twerking and tongue thrusting in the short clip.

“It’s a big motherf—king deal they got me on the show,” Megan Thee Stallion says.

“That’s some hot girl s—t right there,” Connie (Maya Rudolph) counters, sticking her tongue out and mimicking the rapper’s signature pose.

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t the only recognizable new addition in this upcoming season. Season 7 will also include guest starring roles from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Lupita Nyong’o, “Atlanta” star Zazie Beetz, longtime “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi, “Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and “Pose” star Billy Porter. Additionally, this season will include an original song from “Hamilton” and “In the Heights” songwriter, actor, filmmaker and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda.

They will join guest stars Rosie Perez, Brian Tyree Henry, Zach Galifianakis, Randall Park, Chloe Fineman, Beck Bennett, Zach Woods, Mark Duplass, Thandiwe Newton, Paul Scheer, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jon Daly and Andy Daly, who have already been part of the series.

Big Mouth (L to R) Megan Thee Stallion as herself, Nick Kroll as Maury and Maya Rudolph as Connie in Big Mouth. (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Season 7 of the Emmy-winning Netflix original will mark a major change for the series’ central teenagers that the series’ co-creators have wanted for a long time. At long last, Nick (Nick Kroll), Andrew (John Mulaney), Jessi (Jessi Klein), Missy (Ayo Edebiri) and the rest of the crew will move from the safety of middle school to the horrors of high school. “Change is the only constant as our characters are faced with a new school, new friends, new adversaries and new Hormone Monsters,” a press release for the season reads.

In addition to Kroll, Mulaney, Klein and Edebiri, “Big Mouth” stars Jason Mantzoukas (Jay), Maya Rudolph (Connie), Fred Armisen (Elliot Birch), Andrew Rannells (Matthew) and Jordan Peele (the Ghost of Duke Ellington) in series regular roles. There will be 10 episodes in this upcoming season, which are all set to drop on October 20. Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin serve as executive producers.