“Big Mouth” has been renewed by Netflix for an eighth and final season, giving it the most installments in Netflix history outside of kids and family programming.

Season 7 of the adult animated series arrives in 2023, and the newly greenlit eighth season will arrive in 2024.

“If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take 8 years to finish,” said series star and executive producer Nick Kroll. “They would have been like ‘yeah, that sounds about right. This seems like it will never end.’”

Season 6 of the show about adolescence launched in October, continuing the stories of various characters and their hormone monsters as they navigate puberty, coming of age and sexuality, along with other growing pains.

“’Big Mouth’ is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity,” Netflix director of adult animation Billy Wee said. “We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming of age story reaches its conclusion.”

“Human Resources,” a spinoff of “Big Mouth,” will also conclude with its second season, arriving in the coming months. The characters and stories from “Human Resources” will fold into the last two seasons of “Big Mouth.”

The producers of “Big Mouth” will continue creating animated series for Netflix as part of a previously announced overall deal. Netflix renewed the July content deal with Brutus Pink — animation production company from Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett.

The streamer reports more than 1 billion viewing hours of the two shows combined by over 50 million households. One of the shows has reached the Top 10 in 29 countries, and so far, there have been 689 masturbation jokes.