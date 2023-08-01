‘Disenchantment’ to End With Season 5 on Netflix

“Disenchantment” will end with its fifth season on Netflix, the streamer announced Tuesday.

The final installment of Matt Groening’s adult animated comedy series will drop its last 10 episodes on Sept. 1. The series, which follows hard-drinking Queen Bean (voiced by Abbi Jacobson), her companion Elfo (voiced by Nat Faxon) and her person demon Luci (voiced by Eric Andre), will conclude with the ultimate battle for Dreamland.

The official logline for Season 5 is as follows: “To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil scientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny.”

The official Season 5 teaser trailer revisits the many misadventures Bean and her crew have endured over the years, including resurrecting Bean’s dead mother, facing elves and demons, traversing to Hell, falling in love, facing betrayal and decapitating her own mother.

“It’s not been an easy journey, but at least she’s had her loyal friends by her side every step of the way,” the narrator says in the teaser trailer, adding that “neither death nor the devil can tear this group away from their queen’s side.”

“Now they must stand together for their greatest challenge yet as they try to save Dreamland once and for all,” the narrator says.

As Bean and her ragtag group try their best to defend her kingdom, the fifth and final season will also follow the squad along to see if they achieve their own happily ever after.

In addition to Jacobson, Faxon and Andre, the voice cast of “Disenchantment” is rounded out by John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery and Billy West.

You can watch the full teaser trailer above.