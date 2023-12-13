Nick Kroll poked fun at expelled Congressman George Santos on Tuesday for “stealing” the voice of the comedian’s bullying “Big Mouth” character Lola.

“Thank you for the love, thank you for the kindness, you know Botox keeps you young…” Santos said in a video shared to Cameo as he indicated his newly smoothed smooth forehead.

“Sorry for interrupting, but I just wanted to say, ‘Thank you for the love, thank you for the kindness.. and thank you for sharing my own voice. It’s me, Lola Ugfuglio Skumpy,” Kroll added as he trolled

Did George Santos steal lola’s voice? pic.twitter.com/G9Wcu8gGD8 — nick kroll (@nickkroll) December 12, 2023

In character as Lola, Kroll continueed, “Congratulations on your graceful exit from Congress into the very distinguished world of Cameo. I am beyond fwattered and filed with flabbergass that you would want to share the exact same way of speaking as me, Lola Skumpy.”

Santos revealed earlier this week that he topped his annual Congressional salary after just seven days on Cameo, the video website that allows users to purchase short personalized messages from various celebrities. Sen. John Fetterman bought one of Santos’ videos, which costs $500, to troll his colleagues.

Kroll also voices main character Nick Birch and Maury the Hormone Monster on the Netflix animated comedy series. Kroll co-created the show with Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett.

Santos was expelled from Congress after being caught in repeated lies about, among other things, his career, his family and his education.

“Veep” EP Frank Rich is developing a movie about the pathological liar and punchline in development at HBO.