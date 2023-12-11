George Santos might have been ousted from Congress, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of a job. While speaking with Marcia Kramer on “The Point,” Santos revealed that he topped his annual Congressional salary after just seven days on Cameo, the video website that allows users to purchase short personalized messages from various celebrities. A video from Santos can be purchased for $500, as Sen. John Fetterman did to troll one of his colleagues.

Santos said of the suggestion, “I can tell you that by the end of this week, that is actually factual. I will have made more money in, um, seven days, than I would have made in an entire year in Congress.”

The claim was backed up by journalist Yashar Ali, who tweeted, “Folks, I know he has a history of lying but he made more than 174k in the past week. He had well over 500 videos booked earlier this week. That doesn’t include what he did since Wednesday.” Santos received $174,000 a year as a member of the House of Representatives.

Ron Filipkowski, the editor-in-chief of Meidas Touch, also shared the news. He said, “George Santos says he has made more in one week on Cameo than his entire annual salary in Congress.”

Santos hasn’t commented further on his Cameo success, but on Sunday morning he played TV critic and commented on the cold open for Saturday’s “SNL.” Santos tweeted, “Here is why I don’t find SNL funny! Make fun of me all you want, but to mock the 400% increase in antisemitism is vile!”

In the show’s cold open, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Garder and Ego Nwodim played the presidents of Harvard, UPenn and MIT as they confronted the week’s news about a rise in antisemitism on college campuses in the United States. Kenan Thompson also briefly played the president of the University of Phoenix.