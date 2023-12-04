U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) is trying to ratchet up the pressure to boot Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) from the Senate, using a Cameo video on social media. Fetterman’s publicly expressing his view that corruption charges against Menendez are even worse than the accusations against U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), which drove the House to vote him out of Congress.

Sen. Fetterman referred to Menendez as his “ethically-challenged colleague” and offered some help from a “seasoned expert,” then posted a video message from Santos himself.

Fetterman, never one to pull punches against colleagues — even in his own party — is pushing for the Senate to oust Menendez for misconduct. Menendez allegedly accepted bribes as part of covertly working on behalf of Egypt’s government.

In the video, Santos starts with “Hello Bobby,” then advises Menendez to “stand your ground, sir, and don’t get bogged down by all the haters out there. Stay strong. Merry Christmas.”

Santos quote-tweeted the Fetterman post, writing, “I love this! I wish I knew the Bobby in question! LOL 😂”

Last week, Fetterman continued his attack on Menendez on ABC’s “The View.” When host Joy Behar asked Fetterman about Santos losing his seat in Congress, Fetterman called the accusations against Menendez even “more sinister.”

Menendez has served in the Senate since 2006, and is up for reelection in 2024.

Some of Fetterman’s X followers responded with delight, with one congratulating the senator for “world-class trolling.” Another wrote: “Hahaha Fetterman has been on fire lately. Credit where credit is due.” And another: “You need to stop making me love you, please. PS You can wear whatever the hell you want in the Senate.”