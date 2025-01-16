‘Murder in a Small Town’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

Fox’s cozy murder mystery series “Murder in a Small Town” will return to swoon and solve new murders for a second season. Fox Television Network renewed the part-romance/part-crime series for a second season on Thursday.

Kristin Kreuk (“Smallville”) and Rossif Sutherland (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) star in the drama, which is inspired by L.R. Wright’s Edgar-Award winning Karl Alberg book series. Sutherland plays Alberg, a big city cop who moves to the quaint costal town of Gibsons, where he discovers the seemingly idyllic seaside destination has its fair share of dark secrets and dead bodies to keep him occupied as the new police chief. At the same time, he’s sparking up a new romance with the local librarian, Cassandra Lee (Kreuk), adding a little more cozy complication to the mix.

The first season wrapped in November and was streaming winner for Fox, ranking among the Top 3 new shows for Fox content on Hulu and for all Fox 2024-25 season content on the streaming platform.

“We look forward to giving fans a second season of Karl Alberg’s unmatched expertise as a crime solver in ‘Murder in a Small Town,’” Brooke Bowman, Fox Television Network’s Executive Vice President of Drama Programming & Development said in a statement. “We’ve enjoyed a terrific partnership with Sepia and Future Shack and our incredibly talented cast and crew and can’t wait to see what’s in store for our characters next season.”

Jeff Wachtel, CEO of Future Shack said, “We couldn’t be more excited about our continued relationship with our terrific partners at FOX and Sepia. In addition to the validation as a creative and popular success, getting a second season pickup confirms that Future Shack’s international model can create high-quality and cost-effective series.”

Originally optioned by Soapbox Productions, “Murder in a Small Town” is produced by Sepia Films in association with Fox Entertainment and Future Shack Entertainment. Ian Weir is head writer and executive producer, with Nick Orchard (Soapbox Productions), Morris Ruskin and Sharon Wisnia (Mojo Global Arts) and Jon Cotton also serving as executive producers.