Fox Entertainment and Hulu Extend Multi-Year Content Partnership

Fox Entertainment is extending its streaming partnership with Hulu for multiple years. Under this agreement, new episodes and seasons of Fox Entertainment shows like “The Masked Singer” and “The Simpsons” will continue to be available to stream on Hulu the day after their linear telecasts.

This deal also includes an extension of the two brands’ marketing alliance, which was first established in 2023. That aspect of the deal stipulates that Fox and Hulu share joint branding across all Fox-owned and external consumer points of contact.

“Our friends at Hulu and Disney Entertainment are exceptional partners, together driving ongoing mutual growth and strong results,” Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment, said in a Thursday statement to press. “Through our new agreement, we look forward to expanding on this impressive track record and collaboratively shaping the future of television in today’s shifting media landscape.”

“The long-standing, valued partnership we have with Fox has cemented Hulu as the next day streaming home for current Fox hits and out-of-season episodes of key Fox titles, and we’re excited to continue offering these scripted, unscripted and animated series to our subscribers,” Lauren Tempest, general manager of Hulu, added. “Our collective marketing efforts, which will continue with this new deal, have generated impressive results and helped viewers successfully find the shows they want to watch, when they want to watch them.”

This partnership has already proven to be a lucrative one for both companies. Some of Fox’s long-running animated series, such as “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers” — all of which are available on both Hulu and Disney+ — often appear in Nielsen’s weekly list of the most-watched shows on streaming.

Fox is also home to animated series “The Great North,” “Krapopolis,” “Grimsburg” and “Universal Basic Guys;” unscripted hits like “The Masked Singer,” “Crime Scene Kitchen” and “Name That Tune;” Gordon Ramsay shows like “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Next Level Chef,” “Kitchen Nightmares” and “Gordon’s Food Stars;” and scripted live-action comedies and dramas like “Animal Control” and the upcoming Denis Leary-led “Going Dutch.”