ESPN, Disney+ Set ‘Simpsons’-Themed Monday Night Football Telecast Featuring Cast and NFL Stars | Video

The live, animated ‘The Simpsons Funday Football’ arrives when the Bengals play the Cowboys Dec. 9

"The Simpsons Funday Football" (ESPN+/Disney+)

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 9, you may be surprised to see some new players on the field in the form of Bart and Homer Simpson.

That’s because in addition to the regular “Monday Night Football” telecast, ESPN+ and Disney+ will be offering a live, animated recreation of the game with “The Simpsons Funday Football.”

The House of Mouse dropped a teaser for the state-of-the-art sporting experience during halftime of Monday’s game. While the clip only shows Bart siding with the Bengals and Homer backing the Cowboys, the December game promises many more appearances from Springfield — including Krusty, Nelson, Milhouse, Ralph, Carl, Barney, Lenny and Moe. Plus, Marge and Lisa will be interviewing players on the sideline, while Maggie operates the skycam. Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsBwXy86WKk

The voices of Hank Azaria, Nancy Cartwright, Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner and Yeardley Smith will all pop up for prerecorded bits and skits, with original content written by “The Simpsons” producers for the game. Players from both teams, as well as Stephen A. Smith, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, will also get the animated treatment for special segments.

Last but not least, Bart and Homer won’t just be cheering on their respective teams at Atoms Stadium … they’ll be joining the action for select plays, all set to the iconic cartoon theme song.

The move follows last year’s “Toy Story Funday Night Football” that saw the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars play as toys in Andy’s room (ultimately winning three Sports Emmys). Similarly, SpongeBob and Patrick have lent their animated commentary for games as well.

“The Simpsons Funday Football” airs Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+, Disney+ and on mobile with NFL+. The special will air concurrently with the regularly scheduled “Monday Night Football” on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes and with “MNF With Peyton and Eli” on ESPN2.

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is a news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News, The…

