‘The Pitt’ Renewed for Season 2 at Max

There will be more of “The Pitt” coming to Max.

The Noah Wyle-led medical drama has scored a Season 2 renewal from Max, the streamer announced Friday. The news comes as Max rolls out the first season of “The Pitt,” which debuted its seventh episode on Thursday after first premiering on Jan. 9.

In “The Pitt,” Wyle stars as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room, whose 15-hour shift is followed hour-by-hour in each episode of the 15-episode season. “The Pitt” also traces the dramatic encounters and internal struggles facing Dr. Robby’s staff, played by Tracey Ifeachor, Patrick Ball Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell and Shabana Azeez.

R. Scott Gemmill created “The Pitt” and executive produces the series alongside Wyle and John Wells, reuniting the trio after they worked together on “ER.” The show, which is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, debuted as one of the top 5 most-watched Max original series premieres ever.

“We’re excited and delighted with the audience response for our first season of ‘The Pitt’ and can’t be more appreciative of our partners at Max and Warner Bros. Television for all of their extraordinary support throughout our first season,” Wells, Gemmill and Wyle said in a joint statement.

It’s unknown if Season 2 will be formatted in a similar way to Season 1, with each episode moving hour-by-hour with the medical staff, or if it will shift to a different format altogether.

“It’s been a thrill to watch audiences embrace ‘The Pitt’ as an update to procedural storytelling with a cast who authentically embody the heroics of doctors and nurses on shift in a 2025 emergency room,” Max’s head of original programming Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “Our collaboration with John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle and Warner Bros. Television has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and we are excited to continue down this path with another season.”

From its powerful stories to its realistic set and unique real-time format, ‘The Pitt’ is truly a masterclass in storytelling — and it’s all due to the talented team of executive producers and crew, and the incredible ensemble cast who truly embody the pace and pressure of a hospital emergency department,” Warner Bros. TV chariman and CEO Channing Dungey said. “John, Noah, Scott and the team have so many more stories to tell, and we are thankful to our partners at Max for giving them the opportunity to do so.”

“The Pitt” is currently the subject of a legal battle between Warner Bros. Discovery and the Michael Crichton estate, which alleges that Wells, Wyle and Gemmill took a concept for an “ER” reboot and reworked it to become “The Pitt.”

New episodes of “The Pitt” premiere Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Max, with the season finale airing on April 10.