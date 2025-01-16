‘The Pitt’ Debuts Among Top 5 Max Original Series Premieres Ever, Streamer Says

The Noah Wyle-led medical drama grew its audience tenfold during its first week on the streaming service

“The Pitt” debuted as one of the Top 5 most-watched Max original series premieres ever, the streamer said on Thursday.

After premiering its first two episodes on Jan. 9, the medical drama saw its audience grow nearly tenfold in its first week on the streamer, doubling the average growth seen by other Max drama series. It has since climbed its way into the streamer’s Top 5 most-watched Max original debuts of all time, both globally and domestically.

“The Pitt” remained as the No. 1 most-watched show on Max during its debut week, though Max did not provide specific viewing figures. The show has received positive reviews overall, with a 92% critics score and a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Created by R. Scott Gemmill and executive produced by John Wells, “The Pitt” chronicles the real-time action and challenges of the doctors, nurses and workers at an emergency room in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows one hour of Dr. Robby’s (Noah Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room.

Along with Wyle, the series also stars Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell and Shabana Azeez.

The show faced legal controversy before its debut after the estate of “ER” creator Michael Crichton sued production company Warner Bros. Television and the show’s producers claiming a failed reboot of the long-running drama series was turned into “The Pitt.” Warner Bros. rebuffed the claims and creators recently told TheWrap they had “no incentive” to replicate the series.

“The Pitt” releases new episodes Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Max.

