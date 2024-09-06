‘Bosch: Legacy’ to End After 3 Seasons on Amazon Freevee, Prime Video

“Bosch: Legacy” won’t be returning for a fourth season.

The series will come to a close with its upcoming third and final season on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee, author Michael Connelly announced Friday.

Connelly, whose Harry Bosch novels inspired the series, assured audiences that the franchise will continue with a new show focused on Renée Ballard, which is set to premiere on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee in fall 2025.

“I’m happy to announce that the third season of ‘Bosch: Legacy’ will premiere on Prime in March. I think it’s our best yet. It will also be the last season, bringing to a fitting close a 10-season run with this character, played so well by Titus Welliver,” Connelly wrote in a Friday social media post. “But fear not, we are currently in production on the Renée Ballard show. And if you know anything about my books, then you know you have not seen the last of Harry Bosch!”

He then further applauded Welliver for portraying the titular role, with Connelly saying the actor became the “full embodiment of Harry Bosch and that was the magic that fueled 10 seasons” across seven seasons of “Bosch” and three seasons of “Bosch: Legacy.”

“For 10 years, ‘Bosch’ and ‘Bosch: Legacy’ have been two of our most defining series for Prime Video, Freevee and Amazon MGM Studios. They are a testament to the enduring power of the storytelling universe that Michael Connelly built for the fans,” Amazon MGM Studios head of TV Vernon Sanders said in a statement. “We are proud of the impact these series have made, and we are excited that Michael, Titus, Henrik and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell in the ‘Bosch’ world with the final season of ‘Bosch: Legacy,’ our new ‘Ballard’ series and more to come.”

“All great things must come to an end, and great is exactly what ‘Bosch’ and ‘Bosch: Legacy’ have been. Over the past 10-plus years, serving as the executive producer for these incredible shows has been an absolute honor and privilege,” EP Henrik Bastin added. “To have played even a small part in bringing Michael Connelly’s iconic characters to the screen, and watching the formidable Titus Welliver breathe life into Harry Bosch, will always be the highlight of my career. The Connelly universe lives on, and with Renée Ballard coming to Prime Video soon, I am confident that all fans of the ‘Bosch’ universe will be thrilled with what’s to come.”

Connelly, Welliver and Bastin served as executive producers alongside Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo and Pieter Jan Brugge.