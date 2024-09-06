‘We’re Here’ Canceled at HBO After 4 Seasons

“We’re Here” isn’t coming back for a fifth season. The HBO series about drag queens and their mission to help communities around the country has been canceled, TheWrap has learned.

“We are honored to have brought four heartfelt and impactful seasons of ‘We’re Here’ to viewers around the world, amidst ongoing hostility directed at drag performers and aggression towards the LGBTQ+ community at large,” a spokesperson for HBO said in a statement. “The two recent Emmy nominations, along with four previous Emmy wins, a Peabody Award, a Critics Choice Real TV and LGBTQ Award, Television Academy Honors and three GLAAD Media Awards, fill us with enormous pride. After bringing the show to over 20 towns across America, the series’ journey has come to an end, with the fourth season being its final. We thank Johnnie Ingram, Steve Warren, Peter LoGreco, all of our fabulous queens and crew for proving countless times that love is stronger than hate.”

The fourth and now final season of the reality series premiered in April.

“Although the current run of our show has ended, ‘We’re Here’s message of love and acceptance has already made a lasting impact for 2SLGBTQIA+ people across the country,” co-creators and executive producers Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren said in a statement. “Creating ‘We’re Here’ was a dream come true and our hearts are overflowing with love. We are grateful to HBO for giving us this opportunity, to our fierce drag mothers and drag community, to our production team at IPC and to all those that shared their hearts and stories with us. It took a lot of courage, sequins and sweat to make ‘We’re Here,’ and we are so proud to leave behind four Peabody, Critics Choice, GLAAD and Television Academy award-winning seasons that are wildly entertaining, enlightening and give hope to anyone struggling to live their truth.”

“We’re Here” first premiered in April of 2020. Featuring former “Drag Race” contestants, the reality show followed the queens as they travelled across the United States and recruited small-town residents to be part of their one-night-only shows. The first three seasons of the show focused on Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela, while Season 4 then spotlighted Jaida Essence Hall, Priyanka, Sasha Velour and Latrice Royale.

