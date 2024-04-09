The stakes have never been higher in Season 4 of “We’re Here,” HBO’s award-winning docuseries about renowned drag queens. The first trailer for the new season shows the queens facing arrest threats and an openly gay politician detailing an attack on his life.

“Four seasons later, it’s actually harder to be out and proud,” Priyanka says in this first trailer. “We’re not hiding. We’re not going anywhere.”

Season 4 will see the queens in Oklahoma and Tennessee, two states that have anti-drag bills.

“Right now in the world people who are different are being extremely targeted,” Jaida Essence Hall says. To prove her point, the trailer shows an interview with a local who was shot in their own home for being “a gay drag queen who’s running for office.

“Our survival is at risk. We have to stand up,” Latrice Royale says. Watch the full trailer above.

The new season of “We’re Here” will premiere on HBO April 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream on Max. New episodes will debut weekly.

“Season 4 of ‘We’re Here’ follows renowned drag queens, Sasha Velour, Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall and Latrice Royale, as they continue the show’s mission of spreading love and connection through the art of drag across small-town America,” a logline for the series reads. “This season, the queens work with participants in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Tulsa, Okla., as well as in surrounding towns, and take an in-depth, immersive look at recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and the effect it has had on the community.”

This will mark the first season that will center on the aforementioned four drag queens. The previous three installments featured Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela.

The HBO original first premiered in 2020. Since then, it’s become a bit of an awards darling, winning four Primetime Emmy Awards, three GLAAD awards and a Peabody.

Season 4 was created and executive produced by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram. Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Erin Gamble also executive produce the series for The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), which is a part of Sony Pictures Television. Peter LoGreco also serves as an executive producer and director.