Latrice Royale Joins Season 4 of HBO’s Drag Series ‘We’re Here’

HBO’s drag makeover series “We’re Here” is getting a “large and in charge” addition.

Latrice Royale will join previously announced new hosts Jaida Essence Hall, Priyanka and Sasha Velour for Season 4, TheWrap has learned.

Production on the upcoming season began in July. The new queens will continue the goal of the series to spread love and connection through the art of drag across small-town America. This season will focus on two U.S. towns over the course of six episodes, taking an in-depth and more immersive look at the local political systems and participants, anti-LGBTQ legislation and opposition and their effect on the LGBTQ community.

Latrice Royale, the self-proclaimed “large and in charge, chunky yet funky” fan-favorite from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” first competed in Season 4, where she was named Miss Congeniality after placing fourth.

She later appeared in “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars” Seasons 1 and 4, where she placed seventh/eighth and fifth, respectively.

“I can shout it from the rooftops!!! I have officially join the @werehere #family!!! Joining my sisters in efforts to spread #Love and #Awareness throughout this Land! So excited and #Blessed,” Royale posted on Instagram after the announcement Wednesday.

A premiere date for Season 4 has yet to be announced. The first three seasons of “We’re Here” are available to stream now on Max.