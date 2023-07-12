“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums Jaida Essence Hall, Priyanka and Sasha Velour were named the new hosts of HBO’s drag makeover show “We’re Here,” the network announced Wednesday.

Hall and Velour won Season 12 and 9 of “Drag Race,” respectively, while Priyanka won the inaugural season of “Drag Race Canada.”

The trio will make their debut in Season 4, which begins production later this month. Season 4 will focus on two U.S. towns over the course of six episodes, taking an in-depth and more immersive look at the local political systems and participants, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and opposition, and their effect on the LGBTQ+ community.

Hall, Priyanka and Velour will continue the series’ goal of spreading love and connection through the art of drag across small-town America.

“We have been so inspired by the stories and important work that has been done over the last three seasons of ‘We’re Here,'” the queens said via a joint statement. “We look forward to continuing this journey throughout the country to uplift voices, spread love and showcase new stories through the art of drag. We thank the entire ‘We’re Here’ team for choosing us to join this life-changing experience.”

Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley served as hosts for the first three seasons.

“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity we had the past three seasons to travel across the country, share our experiences and connect with all of the courageous individuals who entrusted us with their stories,” the departing hosts said via joint statement. “Our journey has inspired hope and sparked important conversations while empowering unique voices and opening new doors. As we move forward with our exciting individual projects, we welcome Sasha Velour, Priyanka and Jaida Essence Hall, and wish them the best on continuing this work during an increasingly difficult time for the LGBTQ+ community.”

In 2020, Shangela, aka Darius Jeremy Pierce, was accused of rape by former “We’re Here” staffer Daniel McGarrigle. McGarrigle, who served as an assistant on the show, filed a suit against Pierce, alleging that the drag queen drugged and sexually assaulted him during an afterparty for the show.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Pierce dismissed McGarrigle’s claims. “They are personally offensive and perpetuate damaging stereotypes that are harmful not only to me but also to my entire community,” his statement read. “An external investigation into this embittered individual’s claims previously concluded that they were completely without merit. This newest filing is nothing but an attempt to shake down both me and a well-regarded television company. No one should be fooled: It has no basis in fact or in law, and it will not succeed.”

No premiere date has been announced for Season 4 of “We’re Here” yet. Season 3 ran from November to December 2022 and all previous seasons can be streamed on Max.