‘Only Murders in the Building’ Scores Season 5 Renewal at Hulu

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short will stick around the Arconia as Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” has scored a Season 5 renewal – and writing for the next mystery is already underway.

“We’ve been keeping that a secret for about a week and a half now. It’s very exciting,” showrunner John Hoffman told TheWrap in an interview Wednesday. “We’ve been in the writers room for Season 5 for two weeks now. So it’s pretty fast and we’re already in.”

Season 5, which will consist of another 10 episodes, comes as the comedy series is in the middle of its star-studded fourth season. For Season 4, the trio is drawn to Hollywood where their true crime podcast is being turned into a movie while also looking to solve the murder of Charles’ stunt double Sazz Pataki.

The current lineup of guest stars includes Jane Lynch and Meryl Streep, who return as Sazz and Oliver’s love interest Loretta Durkin, respectively. Newcomers include Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani and Molly Shannon. Additionally, Michael Cyril Creighton remains a series regular.

“OMITB” hails from Martin and fellow co-creator John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”) and 20th Television. Season 4 is executive produced by Hoffman, Martin, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

The renewal news also comes amid Season 3’s Emmy run, having been nominated for a staggering 21 awards in total — including Outstanding Comedy Series and lead actor nods for the main three.

“Only Murders in the Building” drops new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu. The first three seasons are also available to stream.