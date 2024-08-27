‘Only Murders in the Building’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Drop?

“Only Murders in the Building” is back for Season 4, once again bringing a murder with it. Charles, Mabel and Oliver really don’t have great luck in avoiding that.

But the show will also bring some very famous faces into the mix as story for the fourth season finds the trio getting a proper Hollywood movie made about them. In addition to the actors playing them, fans will also see some beloved returning cast members. But more on that momentarily.

First and foremost, we need to get into when you can actually watch the new episodes. Well, here’s everything you need to know.

When does “Only Murders in the Building” season 4 come out?

Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, August 27th.

Where is it streaming?

Once again, new episodes of the series are streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Are the episodes released weekly or all at once?

In keeping with past seasons, “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4 will go for a weekly release each Tuesday, rather than allowing fans to binge all the episodes at once. Here’s the complete release schedule:

Episode 1: Once Upon a Time in the West — Tuesday, August 27

Tuesday, August 27 Episode 2: Gates of Heaven — Tuesday, September 3

Tuesday, September 3 Episode 3: Two for the Road — Tuesday, September 10

Tuesday, September 10 Episode 4: The Stunt Man — Tuesday, September 17

Tuesday, September 17 Episode 5: Adaptation — Tuesday, September 24

Tuesday, September 24 Episode 6: Blow-Up — Tuesday, October 1

Tuesday, October 1 Episode 7: Valley of the Dolls — Tuesday, October 8

Tuesday, October 8 Episode 8 — Tuesday, October 15

— Tuesday, October 15 Episode 9 — Tuesday, October 22

— Tuesday, October 22 Episode 10 — Tuesday, October 29 (Season Finale)

What time do new episodes of “Only Murders in the Building” come out on Hulu?

New episodes typically drop around 12 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m. ET so if you want to watch right when they drop, you’ll have to stay up late.

What is Season 4 about?

Per the official synopsis:

“In season four of ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ Charles, Oliver and Mabel wrestle with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch).

Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, our trio’s investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast.

As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.”

Who’s in the cast this season?

As always, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez return as the core trio at the heart of “Only Murders in the Building,” along with Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris.

This season, guest stars include Meryl Streep, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Richard Kind, Jane Lynch, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Molly Shannon, and more.

Watch the trailer