‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 Review: Hulu Series Goes Hollywood Without Missing a Beat

“What we need is a hot, fresh, dead body. Preferably right here or very near to here.”

When last we checked in with Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), the podcasting detective trio of “Only Murders in the Building,” the Season 3 finale revealed Cliff (Wesley Taylor) as the murderer of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd). The loyal residents of the seemingly cursed Arconia in New York City were set to celebrate solving another murder in their building. Then Charles’ longtime stunt double and friend, Sazz (Jane Lynch), was shot by an unknown suspect after entering Charles’ apartment in search of an expensive wine.

The cliffhanger ending left the trio in a state of suspense, with Sazz’s well-being unknown and the Hulu series audience left guessing about whether Charles was the intended target.

Yes, a possible new murder struck the Arconia yet again. But that’s just par for the course for a series that’s based entirely on the premise that an unlikely group of friends investigate murders that happen only in their building. As Charles admits in the Season 4 premiere, “We’ve been very lucky with people dying in our building,” to which Mabel jokes, “It is a flaw in our business model.”

Season 4 is chock full of similar jabs at the show’s expense, setting the tone for a new chapter brimming with cheeky repartee.

“Only Murders in the Building” jumps into Season 4 exactly where we left off. Except, there’s one catch: Despite the audience witnessing Sazz’s shooting as she lays on Charles’ kitchen floor attempting to write something on the tile in her blood, the cliffhanger of her fate lingers longer than expected. Charles increasingly worries about her whereabouts and attempts to contact her several times. All the while, the trio is enticed to go to Hollywood to meet with studio executives about adapting their successful podcast into a movie.

Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy and Martin Short in “Only Murders in the Building.” (Disney/Eric McCandless)

The history of motion pictures becomes a theme in this new season, as Charles, Oliver and Mabel are confronted with the real-life actors who will play them in the film adaptation: Eugene Levy as Charles, Eva Longoria as Mabel (aged up a bit for comedic effect), and Zach Galifianakis as Oliver. Tempted by the glamor of the City of Angels and the year-round swimming pool access, the trio looks to land a deal that will help Mabel get back on her feet, Oliver to strengthen his relationship with Loretta (Meryl Streep) and keep Charles in the limelight.

Hollywood and the West Coast might be a paradise for some, but New York is never out of mind for the three Manhattanites. The show is called “Only Murders in the Building” after all, so it’s expected that a murder will occur in the Arconia, and the trio must return to podcast about it. Little do they know that in doing so, they open up a pandora’s box of a West Tower vs East Tower rivalry within their building, creating tension between unruly renters and veteran owners.

Every season of this impeccable series has demonstrated the star power not only at the center of the show with Martin, Gomez and Short, but with the seemingly infinite scene-stealing cameos and supporting performances from well-known actors. Previous seasons lifted up A-list talent like Streep, Amy Ryan, Jesse Williams, Shirley MacLaine, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, Nathan Lane and recent Oscar-winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Season 4 is no different, with surprise cameos that one-up each other with every passing episode.

Meryl Streep in “Only Murders in the Building.” (Disney/Eric McCandless)

The true MVP of the season is 79-year-old Steve Martin, who co-created the series with John Hoffman. For a show that could be in danger of growing stale, Martin keeps the pace going with wit, grit and comedic delusions that give his on-screen character depth and emotional intelligence. Charles’ past comes back to haunt him in dangerous and often unpredictable ways, but Martin steers the ship to great success.

It’s always a treat when this show comes back for a new season, especially one as confident and stirring as this one. Some new locales in California and New York provide fascinating backdrops for our trusted trio, though their mission to uncover the truth always remains. It’s easy to find the comedy in a season that throws everything at the wall to see what sticks, but in its heart, the show is a testament to the murder mystery genre that seeks to give viewers audacious cliffhangers and honorable resolutions keeping everyone guessing right to the end.

“Only Murders in the Building” Season 4 never loses a step in its commitment to deliver a compelling whodunit. An expanding ensemble cast, Hollywood themes and dark humor all contribute to the success of a triumphant season of television.

“Only Murders in the Building” Season 4 premieres Tuesday, Aug. 27 on Hulu.