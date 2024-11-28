Where to Watch All the NFL Games on Thanksgiving Day

If you are looking for where to watch the big games as you nurse a food coma after your Thanksgiving feast, we have the answers you seek.

This Thanksgiving Day, there are three competitive NFL games on the schedule. Beginning Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET, six teams will face off for the 13th week of competition. Keep reading for all of the information on how to watch the NFL games happening on Thanksgiving 2024.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Terell Smith #32 of the Chicago Bears tackles David Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field (Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears (4-7) will play the Detroit Lions (10-1) at Ford Field in Detroit. The game will kickoff at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET and will broadcast live on CBS and stream simultaneously on Paramount+ with Showtime for subscribers only. Paramount+ with Showtime is $12.99 per month.

Shaboozey will headline the Lions-Bears Thanksgiving Halftime Show. His hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” made history Monday by holding the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 charts for 17 weeks, a first by an artist with no accompanying guest features.

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

The New York Giants (2-9) face off against the Dallas Cowboys (4-7) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET live on Fox.

Country star Lainey Wilson will perform alongside “America’s sweethearts” the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders at the Thanksgiving Day halftime show. Last year, the cheerleaders performed with Dolly Parton, who even donned the signature cheerleaders’ crop top.

Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers (8-3) will host the Miami Dolphins (5-6) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the last game of turkey day. Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. PT/8:20 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBC and Telemundo and will stream live on Peacock at the same time. Peacock Premium is $7.99 per month.

Violinist Lindsey Stirling will perform at halftime during the Thanksgiving game between the Packers and Dolphins.

If you don’t have cable, you can also stream the games on DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, NFL+.