Where to Watch ‘Nosferatu’: Is the Vampire Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

“Nosferatu” is the latest film in director Robert Eggers’ filmography and it’s setting itself up to be the creepiest of his offerings, which include “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse.”

The film is the latest retelling of the classic vampire story about a Count who grows obsessive over a woman. It stars Nicholas Holt, Lily Rose-Depp and Bill Skarsgård as the deadly vampire.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Nosferatu” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Nosferatu” come out?

“Nosferatu” lands on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Is “Nosferatu” streaming or in theaters?

“Nosferatu” is opening exclusively in theaters, so on Christmas the only way to see it will be by buying a movie ticket. Since it’s a Focus Features release it will eventually be streaming on Peacock, but a streaming release date has not yet been announced. When one is we’ll update this post.

Find “Nosferatu” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Who is in the “Nosferatu” cast?

“Nosferatu” boasts a star-studded cast that includes Nicholas Holt, Lily Rose-Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe and Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok. Yes, the same Bill Skarsgård who played Pennywise in the “It” movies.

What is “Nosferatu” about?

“Nosferatu” is the latest retelling of the classic tale about a vampire that’s obsessed with a young woman. Here’s the official synopsis of the 2024 remake:

“A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.”

What is “Nosferatu” rated?

“Nosferatu” is rated R for bloody violent content, graphic nudity and some sexual content.

Is “Nosferatu” scary?

Yes, although in typical Eggers fashion the film hinges more on feelings of dread than jump scares. But it’s definitely a horror movie.

Watch the trailer