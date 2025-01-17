Where to Watch Roy Wood Jr.’s New Comedy Special

When does “The Daily Show” alum’s stand-up premiere?

"Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers" (Hulu)
Roy Wood Jr. is gives his hilarious take on America’s growing disconnect while sharing personal anecdotes about his romantic life and his departure from “The Daily Show” in his new comedy special “Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers.”

The hour-long stand-up, which is the third original special in Hulu’s new stand-up comedy brand, Hularious, was directed by C. Craig Patterson.

Between a rise in self-checkout lanes at grocery stores and America’s controversial gun culture, Wood lays it all out in a comical storm that sends the laughter pouring down.

Check out how to watch below.

When does “Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers” premiere?

“Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers” premieres on Hulu Friday, Jan. 17.

Is “Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers” streaming?

Yes, “Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers” will be streaming on Hulu on Friday, Jan. 17.

What is “Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers” about?

Here’s Hulu’s official description for “Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers”: “In this stand-up special, Roy Wood Jr explores how lack of connection has sent society spiraling into a culture full of guns, protests, rude employees, self-check out lanes and sex parties, And why some of us would rather be alone rather than be connected.”

Watch the trailer

