Roy Wood Jr. Declines Andy Cohen New Year’s Shot on CNN: ‘The Last Black Man to Drink on This Network Got Fired’ | Video

“Not gone catch me slippin in the Deuce-Five,” the comedian later posted on X of the viral moment

Roy Wood Jr. CNN New Years
Credit: CNN

Roy Wood Jr. declined host Andy Cohen’s tequila shot on CNN’s New Year’s special Tuesday — and had a hilarious (if a little eyebrow-raising) reason behind it: “The last Black man to drink on this network go fired,” he quipped, nodding to former anchor Don Lemon.

“I’m going to keep it with water for right now. I need some stability,” he added as Cohen cross-talked to fellow guests Michael Ian Black and Amber Ruffin (who appeared particularly tickled by Wood’s assessment) and poured them a shot of tequila.

Sharing the viral moment on X later Tuesday night, the former “Daily Show” correspondent wrote, “Not gone catch me slippin in the Deuce-Five.”

Lemon previously hosted CNN’s New Year’s coverage and, like Cohen and and co-host Anderson Cooper, was known for letting loose in the year-end celebration and drinking a bit on air — which Wood seemed to allude to Tuesday. Lemon memorably parted ways with the news network after 17 years in 2023.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” Lemon posted to his social media Monday. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”

Lemon’s exit from CNN came amid diminishing ratings, a struggle to find his footing in the “CNN This Morning” time slot and getting himself in hot water for comments that were considered misogynist.

Watch the moment — and Wood’s response on X — below.

Whitney Cummings CNN
Read Next
Whitney Cummings Shares Boy Scouts-Diddy Joke Cut From CNN New Year's Eve Roast: 'You Molest Girls Now Too?'

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

Comments