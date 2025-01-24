Where to Stream Every ‘Star Trek’ Movie and TV Show in 2025

Time to boldly stream, what no man has streamed before. “Star Trek” is set to have a banner year in 2025, with almost every iteration of the hit franchise available to stream on Paramount+.

For any longtime or new Trekkie, Paramount+ is going to be an almost one-stop shop for an upcoming “Star Trek” binge. Buckle up for a content overload if you’re waiting for “Star Trek: Section 31,” “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” or the new season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” because essentially every piece of “Star Trek” story is available watch online.

Here’s where to stream all the movies and TV shows in the “Star Trek” franchise. Live long and prosper!

Where can you stream all the “Star Trek” TV shows?

When it comes to streaming “Star Trek” TV in 2025, then Paramount+ is essentially a one-stop shop. Here’s where every “Star Trek” show to date is available.

Star Trek: The Original Series (1966-1969) – Paramount+

Star Trek: The Animated Series (1973-1974) – Paramount+

Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994) – Paramount+

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993-1999) – Paramount+

Star Trek: Voyager (1995-2001) – Paramount+

Star Trek: Enterprise (2001-2005) – Paramount+

Star Trek: Discovery (2017-2024) – Paramount+

Star Trek: Short Treks (2018-Present) – Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard (2020-2023) – Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks (2020-2024) – Paramount+

Star Trek: Prodigy (2021-Present) – Netflix

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022-Present) – Paramount+

Star Trek: Section 31 (2025) – Paramount+

“Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” has not released yet but will be available on Paramount+.

Where can you stream all “Star Trek” movies?

Once again, you will get a crazy amount of milage from a Paramount+ subscription if you’re a Trekkie. Invest if you’re looking for a big binge.