Where to Watch ‘Star Trek: Section 31’: Is It Streaming?

Michelle Yeoh returns as Emperor Philippa Georgiou who joins a secret division of Starfleet

Omari Hardwick, Sam Richardson and Michelle Yeoh in "Star Trek: Section 31." (Jan Thijs/Paramount+)

“Star Trek” is a pretty deep franchise at this point, and it’s only getting deeper. This time around, a new movie is being added to the fray – and bringing back a familiar face.

Michelle Yeoh returns as Philippa Georgiou in “Star Trek: Section 31,” which was first announced back in October of last year, and when fans see her again, she’s taking on a new position. But more on that below.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest “Star Trek” film.

When does it release?

“Star Trek: Section 31” comes out everywhere on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.

Is it streaming or in theaters?

This is a streaming release. You can find it over on Paramount+.

What is “Star Trek: Section 31” about?

In the movie, Michelle Yeoh reprises her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, who was first introduced in “Star Trek: Discovery,” as she joins a secret division of Starfleet. Per Paramount+’s official synopsis, “Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.”

Who else stars in the movie?

Alongside Michelle Yeoh is Omari Hardwick (“Power”), Emmy-winner Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”), Robert Kazinsky (“Pacific Rim”), Kacey Rohl (“Hannibal”), Sven Ruygrok (“One Piece”), James Hiroyuki Liao (“Barry”), Humberly Gonzalez (“Ginny & Georgia”) and Joe Pingue (“The Expanse”). Miku Martineau (“Kate”) plays the younger version of Philippa Georgiou.

