Where to Stream All the ‘Terrifier’ Movies

It’s spooky season once again and there’s a new “Terrifier” film ready to hit theaters. There couldn’t be a better time for a full rewatch of the films. There might only be two films streaming for Art the Clown so far but it’ll be a long and bloody affair to get you ready for “Terrifier 3.”

Here’s where to stream all the movies in the “Terrifier” franchise.

Where can you stream the Terrifier movies?

Art the Clown’s gruesome escapades across his films are available for streaming across a number of streaming services. Here’s where you can watch the bloody horror flicks.

“Terrifier” (2016) – Streaming with a subscription on Peacock and Fubo, or watch free with ads on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, Zumo.

“Terrifier 2” (2022) – Streaming with a subscription on Prime Video and ScreamBox, available to check out on Hoopla, and free with ads on Freevee.

“Terrifier 3” (2024) – Currently in theaters, no streaming details have been announced

Are the Art the Clown Short Films Streaming?

Art the Clown also features in shorts – “The 9th Circle” and “All Hallow’s Eve,” which you can track down on Tubi.

Tubi also has the “Terrifier” short available with a director’s commentary.

When does “Terrifier 3” come out?

Art’s third outing in “Terrifier 3” hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 11. It will play exclusively in theaters for the time being. Eventually, the film will also land on a streaming service, but right now, it’s unclear where it will be available first. We’ll update this page once it’s known.

What is “Terrifier 3” about?

Art is back, which is usually terrible news for whichever town he decides to blow into. The film follows the clown disrupting a Christmas Eve night in a small town. Here’s the full logline:

“Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.”