The White House condemned Elon Musk’s endorsement of an antisemitic post on his personal X account, calling it “unacceptable.”

On Wednesday, the billionaire owner of the social media platform replied in agreement to a post that glorified the conspiracy theory that “Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”

“You have said the actual truth,” replied Musk in a post that has since been deleted.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates posted a response to X on Friday condemning the post in the strongest of terms.

“It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie behind the most fatal act of Antisemitism in American history at any time,” wrote Bates referencing the conspiracy theory which inspired the Tree of Life synagogue shooting. “Let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

Bates continued: “Like President Biden said weeks ago memorializing the victims of the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting, the October 7 ‘devastating atrocity has brought to the surface painful memories left by millennia of Antisemitism.’”

“Under his presidency ‘we will continue to condemn Antisemitism at every turn,’” the White House spokesperson said.

Bates condemned the “abhorrent promotion of Antisemitic and racist hate in the strongest terms, which runs against our core values as Americans.”

“We all have a responsibility to bring people together against hate,” Bates concluded. “And an obligation to speak out against anyone who attacks the dignity of their fellow Americans and compromises the safety of our communities.”

Not only is Musk’s platform seeing backlash from the White House as a result of his posts, but X is also losing advertisers due to the lack of content regulations in place. On Thursday IBM announced that it would pull its ads from the social media platform after they were found beside pro-Nazi content.

“IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation,” a spokesperson said.