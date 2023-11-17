TikTok has become a focal point for the spread of misinformation about the Israel-Gaza war, and a new study reinforces concerns that the short form-video app is increasingly a primary news source for Americans under the age of 30.
A study from the Pew Research Center published on Wednesday found that 32% of adults 18-29 regularly scroll TikTok for news, more than a three-fold surge from 2020. The uptake of consumers turning to TikTok for news is happening at all ages, but the shift is even more pronounced among younger Americans, Pew found.
