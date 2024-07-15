MrBeast’s $5 Million Game Show Is a No-Brainer for Amazon — But What Is the YouTuber Getting Out of It?

As YouTube’s top creator moves to TV, influencer diversification has become more important than ever

MrBeast
Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast (Credit: Getty Collection, Chris Smith/The Wrap)

In March, MrBeast and Amazon Prime Video made history when they announced “Beast Games,” an upcoming reality competition show offering a cash prize of $5 million. It was largest award in TV history — part of a deal with Amazon MGM Studios reportedly worth $100 million — and one of the first major plays to bring a content creator into a more traditional TV fold.

But the gravitas of the splashy partnership goes beyond its impressive dollar amounts. By expanding his brand, MrBeast, the biggest and arguably most-famous YouTuber in history, is once again changing what it means to be a content creator — and making a ton of money in the process.

