Sony Pictures Classics just picked up the distribution rights in both North America and China for “Wicked Little Letters.” The StudioCanal film, directed by Thea Sharrock (“Me Before You”) and penned by Jonny Sweet (“Greed”), stars Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley and made its premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The film is expected to open theatrically in 2024.

“Wicked Little Letters” takes place in a 1920s English seaside town which gets turned upside down when the residents begin receiving mysterious letters filled with profanities. The scandal, based on true-life events, creates a national uproar as the town’s women take it upon themselves to deduce the culprit.

StudioCanal’s Head of International Sales Chloe Marquet said, “We are thrilled to partner with SPC on ‘Wicked Little Letters’ and closely following the fantastic reception in TIFF. We know that SPC is the ideal partner to bring this very special movie to audiences in North America next year.”

Alongside Coleman and Buckley, the film stars Anjana Vasan, Timothy Spall, Joanna Scanlan, Hugh Skinner, Malachi Kirby, Gemma Jones, Lolly Adefope, Eileen Atkins and Alisha Weir.

The deal was negotiated between SPC and StudioCanal, who financed the film with Film4. Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films previously acquired additional international rights. Blueprint Pictures produced the feature alongside South of the River Pictures and Jo Wallett. Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern and Jo Naftalin executive produced for StudioCanal while Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden, and Farhana Bhula did so for Film4. Along with writing the film, Sweet also executive produced the film along with Simon Bird for Person Pictures.

Sony Pictures stated that “Wicked Little Letters” showcases great actors at the peak of their comedic form and “provides the kind of fun, rich entertainment audiences hunger for now more than ever. We’re happy to be working with StudioCanal on this film.”