Here Are All the Songs in the ‘Wicked’ Movie

Thank goodness! For musical theater kids everywhere who have been eagerly waiting for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s vocal takes on their iconic “Wicked” roles, look no further because “Wicked: The Soundtrack” has arrived.

The soundtrack includes all 11 songs from Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of Act 1 of the long-running Broadway musical, including a bonus track “Ozdust Duet.” For over two decades, fans have listened to Kristen Chenoweth and Idina Menzel belt out the show tunes on the original Broadway cast recording, and now they will have the chance to hear the songs anew.

Erivo’s iconic Elphaba battle cry in “Defying Gravity,” Jonathan Bailey’s exciting opt-up in “Dancing Through Life” and Grande’s comedic choices in “Popular” bring new energy to the Broadway staples — but you may miss a couple of your favorite hits in the first film.

The iconic friendship duet between Glinda (Grande) and Elphaba (Erivo), “For Good,” does not appear until the second film, scheduled for release Nov. 21, 2025.

For a full breakdown of all of the songs in the first part of “Wicked,” read on:

“No One Mourns the Wicked” by Ariana Grande and the cast of “Wicked”

“Dear Old Shiz” by Shiz University Choir and the cast of “Wicked”

“The Wizard And I” by Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh

“What Is This Feeling?” by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

“Something Bad” by Peter Dinklage and Cynthia Erivo

“Dancing Through Life” by Jonathan Bailey, Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode and Cynthia Erivo

“Popular” by Ariana Grande

“I’m Not That Girl” by Cynthia Erivo

“One Short Day” by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

“A Sentimental Man” by Jeff Goldblum

“Defying Gravity” by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

“Ozdust Duet – Bonus Track” by The Wicked Orchestra

“Wicked: The Soundtrack” is available to stream now.