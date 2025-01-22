Willem Dafoe was recently asked what his occupation is in a now-viral video on TikTok — and in it, he revealed he has a policy of not giving advice to aspiring actors.

The clip starts with a TikToker named Khan complimenting the four-time Oscar-nominated actor on his outfit. He then naively asks the star what he does for a living in the video uploaded on Monday.

“I’m an actor,” Dafoe responds, to which Khan replies, “Really? What’s your name? Do you mind sharing?”

“Yeah, Willem,” Dafoe deadpans.

The social media influencer then asked the noted celebrity what he loves about the gig, to which Dafoe answered: “It’s always different. Nothing’s ever the same.”

When asked if he had any advice for aspiring actors, Dafoe said that everyone has to go through their own professional journey. “I don’t give advice,” he explained. “No, everybody’s got to find their own … Just, uh, enjoy.”

It’s not clear if the TikToker, who’s gained social media fame from his man-on-the-street job-related interviews, actually knew Dafoe or if he just got lucky by running into the veteran actor. Khan just so happened to have a brief encounter with fellow star, whom he recognized, Adam Sandler back in September 2024, but Sandler didn’t really have time to chat. Check out the moment below.