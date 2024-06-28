‘Wind Breaker’ Season 2 to Land on Crunchyroll in 2025

It’s official, the Season 2 of anime series “Wind Breaker” will land on Crunchyroll in 2025.

The anime streamer announced the news on Thursday, the same day “Wind Breaker’s” Season 1 finale aired in Japan. The English dub for the first season will arrive exclusively on Crunchyroll on July 11.

The series is based on the original manga created by Satoru Nii, and the animated television show is produced by CloverWorks (“Spy x Family”). “Wind Breaker” was directed by Toshifumi Akai (“Fate/Grand Order -Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia-“) with series composition and screenplay written by Hiroshi Seko (“Attack on Titan Final Season,” “Chainsaw Man,” Jujutsu Kaisen”).

Here’s Crunchyroll’s synopsis of the series below:

Welcome to Furin High School, an institution infamous for its population of brawny brutes who solve every conflict with a show of strength. Some of the students even formed a group, Bofurin, which protects the town. Haruka Sakura, a first-year student who moved in from out of town, is only interested in one thing: fighting his way to the top.

The full Japanese voice cast includes: Yuma Uchida as Haruka Sakura, Shoya Chiba as Akihiko Nirei, Koki Uchiyama as Kyotaro Sugishita, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Hayato Suo, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Mitsuki Kiryu, Kengo Kawanishi as Taiga Tsugeura, Yuichi Nakamura as Hajime Umemiya, Ryota Suzuki as Toma Hiragi, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Ren Kaji, Kikunosuke Toya as Choji Tomiyama, Yuichiro Umehara as Jo Togame, Chiaki Kobayashi as Kota Sako, Ikumi Hasegawa as Kotoha Tachibana.

The full English voice cast includes: Austin Tindle as Haruka Sakura, Bryson Baugus as Akihiko Nirei, Orion Pitts as Kyotaro Sugishita, Dallas Reid as Hayato Suo, Drew Breedlove as Mitsuki Kiryu, Jordan Dash Cruz as Taiga Tsugeura, Aaron Campbell as Hajime Umemiya, Nick Huber as Toma Hiragi, Derick Snow as Choji Tomiyama, Chris Guerrero as Jo Togame, Ian Moore as Kota Sako and Hollis Beck as Kotoha Tachibana.

The opening song “Absolute zero” is performed by natori and the ending song “Muteki” is performed by Young Kee.