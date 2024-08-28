Winona Ryder Says She’s Dismayed by Young Co-Stars Who Don’t Watch Movies: ‘The First Thing They Say Is ‘How Long Is It?”

Winona Ryder loves working with the young co-stars she’s been given over the last several years, but there is one aspect of them she isn’t exactly a fan of: their diminished love of film.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Wednesday, the “Stranger Things” and “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” star reflected on the films she’s been a part of in her career, and the famous names she came to be friends with as a result (i.e. Laura Dern, Keanu Reeves, Daniel Day-Lewis and more).

Ryder also continued to gush over her “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” co-star/daughter Jenna Ortega, recalling how nearly cried when Ortega started comparing a scene they were filming to shots from “I Am Cuba,” the 1964 film by Soviet director Mikhail Kalatozov. According to Ryder, she hasn’t found that love of film in her other young co-stars.

“I don’t mean to sound so hopeless. There are a few that are just not interested in movies,” she said. “Like, the first thing they say is, ‘How long is it?’”

She didn’t name names, though Ryder did put “Stranger Things” co-star Finn Wolfhard in the clear, noting that he is “obsessed with Elliott Gould.”

The actress added that film is almost like a religion for her, calling it “a very sacred thing” that she worries about the future of.

“I’m not a religious person,” she said. “I’m not anti-religion, but I feel like the closest is film and it’s to me a very sacred thing. I feel so protective, but I’m not in any place to be in control. It’s not up to me.”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” hits theaters on September 6.