‘Wolf Man’ Ending Explained: Beware the Moon

The “Wolf Man” is here.

Universal and Blumhouse’s latest update of a classic Universal Monsters character, following 2020’s excellent “The Invisible Man” (also written and directed by “Wolf Man” filmmaker Leigh Whannell) has finally arrived. In this blood-soaked retelling, Blake Lovell (Christopher Abbott) takes his wife Charlotte (Julia Garner) and child Ginger (Matilda Firth) out to his family’s secluded home, following the death of his estranged father (Sam Jaeger). But while there they encounter a terrifying creature and must all attempt to make it out – and stay alive.

But how does “Wolf Man” wrap up?

We’re here to tell you. But we first must issue a major spoiler warning. Reading this before seeing “Wolf Man” might lead to a nightmarish nocturnal creature going after you. And we wouldn’t want that!

First thing’s first – who is the wolf man?

There are actually two wolf mans… wolf men … Whatever.

Who are they?

They are both Blake and his father.

Go on.

When they arrive at his father’s seemingly abandoned house, they are attacked by a creature. The creature scratches Blake, who then starts to change. Blake has enough of himself to kill the beast and protect his family, but the change is inevitable. His senses are heightened, he starts to see in almost night-vision and he can’t understand his wife or child, whose words come out garbled and nonsensical. After the change is complete, he starts to terrorize his wife and child.

How do they ultimately defeat him?

He doesn’t know what they’re saying, and both his attacks and their attempts to escape become increasingly desperate. Finally, his wife finds a gun from a neighbor that Blake’s father had killed and, when Blake goes after her, Ginger suggests that Charlotte shoot him. It’s not like he has become a cool werewolf with neat powers and needs a break. He’s a sick man, overcome with a disease he can’t understand, and he’s going to keep coming at his beloved family until they are dead. It was Ginger and Charlotte or him.

What’s next?

Charlotte and Ginger have defeated the wolf man, and now they are on their own. They look out over the vast plains (said to be Oregon, actually shot in New Zealand). The vastness before them is scary but there’s also something sweet about it. Through their trauma, mother (viewed early on as a workaholic with little time for her family) and daughter (who was more closely involved with her father) are united. Their bond is stronger than it’s ever been. And this new life that they will have to embrace will be full of challenges. But they are challenges that mother and daughter will face together. In a nice bit of symmetry, the final shot is reminiscent of a shot early in the film, when Blake (as a child in the mid-‘90s) and his father go out for a hunt in the wilderness. Life, it seems to suggest, is wild.