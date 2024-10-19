All the Songs in ‘Woman of the Hour’

Music was core to the 1970s, so naturally, “Woman of the Hour” has a well-placed soundtrack. That said, it contains more than just songs from the era.

Directed by Anna Kendrick — marking her directorial debut — the film centers on the odd, but actually true story of Rodney Alcala, a serial killer who became known as “The Dating Game Killer” after people discovered he went on the game show in the middle of his murder spree.

Kendrick also stars in the film, alongside Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale, Kathryn Gallagher and others. In fact, Gallagher even wrote and performed a song in the film.

Here are all the songs in Anna Kendrick’s “Woman of the Hour”:

“I Don’t Mind Doin’ It” by Jackie Lavant & The Fashions

“Funky Dory” by Jive Ass Sleepers

“Lonely Women” by Laura Nyro

“Don’t Sell Your Soul” by Mike & The Censations

“The Sweetest Song” by Kathryn Gallagher

“Music While You Work” by The Home of Happy

“Always in Love” by Avant Guardians

“Woman of the Hour” is now streaming Netflix.